Prep roundup: Alsea girls down Crow

The Alsea girls basketball team rolled to a 45-25 Mountian West League home win against Crow.

Bailey Ellis led the way with 26 points and 14 rebounds.

Emma Ruppert added 11 points and Maddy Zavaleta had six steals.

Alsea (3-10, 3-5) plays at McKenzie on Saturday.

Wrestling

The Sweet Home wrestling team took nine matches by fall and rolled to a 72-9 win against Junction City.

The Huskies got pins from Jackson Royer (138), Brayden Newport (145), Ethan Spencer (152), Travis Thorpe (160), Isaac Schaffer (170), Nich James (182), Iakona Howerton (195), Jake Fanning (220) and Colby Gazeley (285).

CENTRAL LINN 48, GLIDE 30: The Cobras held on for the dual meet win.

The Cobras had five wrestlers win by forfeit.

Malachi Hansen won by fall at 182 and Jimmy North pinned his opponent at 220.