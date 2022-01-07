Prep roundup: Bland leads Raiders past Warriors

Gabby Bland had 21 points Thursday to lead Crescent Valley High to a 55-29 home win against Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game.

Molly Campbell added eight points and Haley Bland seven for the Raiders.

Hallie Jo Miller had nine points, Abby McDonough seven and Haley Hargis six for Lebanon.

Both teams play Monday, with Crescent Valley (7-4, 2-0) at South Albany and Lebanon (3-6, 1-1) at home against West Albany.

Other scores: West Albany 50, Dallas 22; Corvallis 63, North Salem 40

Boys basketball

Corvallis shook off any rust it had from a 15-day layoff to get a 45-28 home win against North Salem. The Spartans (6-4, 1-1) pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the visitors 16-2 to lead by 19.

“The defense was making it incredibly difficult for North to get a shot, and turned them over a number of times, allowing for easy baskets,” Spartans coach Ross Duerfeldt said.

Corvallis got 12 points from Kellen Sullivan and 10 apiece from Avi Arora and Karsten Sullivan. The Spartans play Monday at Central.

Dallas 66, West Albany 64

Nathan Marshall had 16 points to lead the Bulldogs in the road loss.

Michael Cale added 15 points and Porter Kelley 14, with each making three 3-pointers.

West (2-9, 0-3) was just 7 of 15 at the foul line.

The Bulldogs next play Jan. 13 at Silverton.

Swimming

Brothers Kyle and Luke Milburn each won two individual events and swam legs on two winning relays Tuesday in the West Albany boys’ dominant effort against South Albany at Albany Community Pool.

Luke won the 200-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke and had legs on the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Kyle was first in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke and swam on the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Brock Nelson (50 freestyle) and Conner Dickerson (100 butterfly) had individual wins and helped two relays to wins.

South’s Samuel Snider was second in the 100 breaststroke.

West’s Szammy Kitchen won the girls 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly and had legs on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Teammates Annah Shollenbarger (200 IM) and Alice Whiteside (100 backstroke) won individual races and helped two relays to wins.

South got girls wins from Zara Vera Dodge (50 freestyle) and Faith Haile (100 freestyle).

Team scores were not available.

Wrestling

Kyle Sieminski (106 pounds), Jacob Landtroop (120), Kyle Watkins (126), Jacob Sieminski (132), Trenton Smith (145), Ashton Swanson (160), Kaden Zajic (170), Charlie Crawford (182), Tucker Weld (195) and Colby Gazeley (285) got wins for Sweet Home in Thursday's 57-24 home dual win against Tillamook.

Culver 78, Santiam Christian 6

Caleb Ness got a pin at 160 in the Eagles' defeat.

