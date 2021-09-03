Prep roundup: Bulldog sweep volleyball opener

The West Albany volleyball team won its season debut on Thursday night, winning in straight sets at South Albany.
Set scores were 25-18, 25-19, 25-19 for the Bulldogs.
Sydney Harrington had 37 assists to lead West Albany. Hailey Heider had 11 kills and eight digs,and Kendyl Arnett had 19 kills and 15 digs. Maddy Hellem had 10 digs.
West Albany (1-0) will host Silverton on Tuesday. South Albany (0-1) will play Dallas and Silverton on Thursday night at Silverton High.
Other results
North Salem d. Lebanon, 3-1 (10-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-21); Silverton d. Corvallis 3-0 (25-23, 25-7, 25-11); Crook County d. Philomath 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 30-28); Harrisburg d. Oakland 3-0 (25-14, 25-8, 25-17); Scio d. Harrisburg 3-1 (25-23, 25-20, 17-25, 25-21); Scio d. Oakland 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-9); Willamina d. Jefferson 3-0 (25-8, 25-15, 25-17)
Girls soccer
Olivia Haima scored four goals and Juliet Anderson scored three goals as Santiam Christian routed De La Salle, 8-1, on Thursday. Bailey Kniebuehler also scored for the Eagles.
Santiam Christian goalkeeper Kailey Gurr had three saves in the victory.
The Eagles (2-0) play at Westside Christian on Thursday.
Ida B. Wells 3, CV 2
The Raiders lost to the visiting Guardians, a 6A program from Portland.
The Guardians scored two first-half goals and the first goal after the break to build a 3-0 lead. The Raiders rallied with a goal in the 51st minute by Abby Smith on a pass from Hirut Denver. Bailey O'Briant scored in the 69th minute on an assist from Meredith Merten.
The Raiders (1-1) will play Tuesday at Woodburn.
Other results
North Eugene 2, West Albany 0