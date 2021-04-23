Prep roundup: Bulldogs blow past Vikings

The West Albany softball team rolled to a 31-5 win against North Salem in three innings on Friday.

The Bulldogs had 23 hits in the win with McKenzie Kosmicki going 4 for 4 with a grand slam and six RBIs.

Presley Jantzi went 4 for 4 with three RBIs, Ellie Babbitt went 3 for -3 with five RBIs and Kendra Kosmicki went 3 for 3 with three RBIs.

West Albany hosts Lebanon on Monday.

MONROE 14-19, RIDDLE 1-3: The Dragons swept the doubleheader on Friday. Monroe won the first game in five innings and the second went three.

Ashley Sutton went 4 for 4 with two home runs and a double with three RBIs, Emily Hull went 3 for 4 with a home run, double, and four RBIs, Amelia Ellsworth went 3 for 4 with a double and Ariana Ruiz went 3 for 4 in the first game.

Amelia Ellsworth struck out seven in the win.

In the second game, Sutton went 4 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs, Hull had 3 RBIs and Ellsworkth went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs.

Danielle Martin struck out five.

Baseball