Prep roundup: Bulldogs blow past Vikings

The West Albany softball team rolled to a 31-5 win against North Salem in three innings on Friday.
The Bulldogs had 23 hits in the win with McKenzie Kosmicki going 4 for 4 with a grand slam and six RBIs.
Presley Jantzi went 4 for 4 with three RBIs, Ellie Babbitt went 3 for -3 with five RBIs and Kendra Kosmicki went 3 for 3 with three RBIs.
West Albany hosts Lebanon on Monday.
MONROE 14-19, RIDDLE 1-3: The Dragons swept the doubleheader on Friday. Monroe won the first game in five innings and the second went three.
Ashley Sutton went 4 for 4 with two home runs and a double with three RBIs, Emily Hull went 3 for 4 with a home run, double, and four RBIs, Amelia Ellsworth went 3 for 4 with a double and Ariana Ruiz went 3 for 4 in the first game.
Amelia Ellsworth struck out seven in the win.
In the second game, Sutton went 4 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs, Hull had 3 RBIs and Ellsworkth went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs.
Danielle Martin struck out five.
Baseball
Central Linn topped Jefferson 11-2 on Friday. Justin Krabill struck out 15 in six innings. Brandon Krabill had four hits and scored four runs.
Boys tennis
Crescent Valley won the first three singles matches and held on for a 5-3 win against Corvallis on Thursday.
Luke Forester defeated Chad Romrell 6-1 , 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Michael Gu took a 6-0, 6-1 win against Mateo Muro-Daugherty at No. 2 singles and Noah Curtis downed Ian Cann, 6-2 , 6-3 in the No. 3 spot.
The Corvallis High No. 1 doubles team of Julian Katz and Rowan Mosher defeated Bryan Chen and Kevin Dai, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 , and CHS's Eddie Hu and Karl Mellinger, defeated Ethan Chang and Richard Chen, 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Track and field
FLORENCE —Alivia Pittman won the 100-meter hurdles (16.87 seconds) and ran on the winning 4x100 (53.96) and 4x400 (4:31.83) relays to lead the Philomath girls to the team title at the seven-team Central Coast Invitational.
Teammate Mia Rust was second in the shot put (34-3) and discus (99-0).
Brody Bushnell won the 1,500 (4:12.58) and anchored the first-place 4x400 relay (3:35.31) to help the Philomath boys take fourth overall.
Philomath’s Seth Cummings won the 400 (52.99). Teammate Micah Matthews was second in the 110 hurdles (17.42) and third in the long jump (18-10¼).