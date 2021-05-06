Prep roundup: Bulldogs down RedHawks

The West Albany softball team rolled to a 16-3 win against South Albany in five innings.

The Bulldogs had a 13-run fourth inning and batted around twice.

Riley Ramirez went 3 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs. She had a solo homer in the bottom of first and followed that with a three-run shot in the fourth.

Presley Jantzi had a grand slam and a double with four RBIs and Serena Hattori, Ellie Babbitt and McKenzie Kosmicki had two hits each. Babbitt had a two-run homer in the first.

Kosmicki struck out seven.

South Albany's Bella Gutierrez and Samantha Scott each hit a double.

Girls tennis

Corvallis swept the singles matches en route to a 7-1 win against McNary.

Hanna Jones defeated Fabiola Falcon 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles for the Spartans.

Sofia Alzumaray-Orellana defeated Emilie Vu Magee 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Emma Ciechanowski downed Savana Brounell 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.

AnnaBeth Dinkins won her first varsity singles match with a 6-4, 6-0 win against Kylie Gee at the No. 4 spot.

