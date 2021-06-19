Prep roundup: Bulldogs down Vikings

Mid-Valley Media
SALEM — West Albany Post LJ Carmichael led all scorers with 18 points as the Bulldogs defeated North Salem 62-54 for their first win.
Carmichael's points came on five field goals and 8 of 12 free throws during the game.
Koby Ruiz had 19 points in the win.
West Albany (1-13) hosts McKay on Monday.
Friday's scores
Girls basketball: South Salem 48, South Albany 33; Lebanon 62, Central 28; Creswell 55, Harrisburg 21; Santiam Christian 57, Willamina 51; Santiam 36, Scio 25
Boys basketball: Crescent Valley 55, McKay 48; McNary 65, Corvallis 46; Lebanon 71, Central 68; Philomath 69, Sweet Home 59; Harrisburg 69, Creswell 52; Santiam Christian 69, Willamina 52
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!