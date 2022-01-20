Prep roundup: Bulldogs get past Foxes in wrestling dual

West Albany’s David Cumpiano (106 pounds), Derrek Sossie (145), Julian Gaitland (160), Boden Lindberg (182) and Joe Wagner (195) all won by fall Wednesday in the Bulldogs’ 42-36 Mid-Willamette Conference wrestling home dual meet win against Silverton.

Central 72, Corvallis 12

Jack Sabee-Paulson (145, by fall) and Johnson Anders (120, injury) got wins for the Spartans in the MWC home loss.

Dallas 36, Lebanon 6

Darius Freeman (138) and Pablo Gonzalez-Solis (195) were winners for the Warriors in the MWC loss at South Albany. The triangular’s other results weren’t available.

Girls basketball

Central Linn took 3A third-ranked Sutherlin to overtime Wednesday before falling 66-62 at home in a nonleague girls basketball game.

Maya Rowland had 24 points, including the game-tying 3-pointer to send the game to an extra period, for the Cobras. Central Linn (9-3), ranked third in 2A, returns to Central Valley Conference play Friday at Regis.

Sutherlin (14-1) is coached by former Cobras coach Josh Grotting. With Sutherlin, Grotting has won five 4A state titles and finished state runner-up twice.

Boys basketball score: Harrisburg 60, La Pine 42

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0