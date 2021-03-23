Prep roundup: Bulldogs, Raiders tie in girls soccer

West Albany and Crescent Valley played to a 0-0 tie in a girls soccer game at WAHS.
It was senior night for the Bulldogs and West Albany coach Erik Ihde said seniors Alyssa Straw, Megan Adamec and Kendall Walton led the defensive effort.
"True to form, my seniors stepped up," WAHS coach Erik Ihde said. Three of my four seniors are defenders and really came through tonight.
"CV is extremely talented, showing why they are the two time defending state champs. This makes the feat of a shutout all the more impressive."
Ihde said Morgan Linde created some offensive opportunities off of her runs.
"Hard fought games with CV have become an annual tradition," Ihde said. "They are tough, classy, well coached. It would have been great to get a ball in the back of the net, but I am very proud of how my team played tonight."
Boys soccer
West Albany rolled to a 5-1 win against Crescent Valley.
Creed Sullivan scored three goals for the Bulldogs.
Aidan Davis and Brandon Mills rounded out the scoring.
"Creed Sullivan scored a hat trick and led us. He's been playing so well in the back half of the season, always brings intensity and a great work rate," WAHS coach Kevin Branigan said. "Other than the goal, it was a slow first half from us, but we came out and executed in the second half. The guys had a plan and it was fun to see them play together so well in the second half."
Volleyball
West Albany High’s volleyball team remained undefeated on Monday night with a straight sets win over West Salem.
Set scores were 25-20, 25-20, 25-14.
Hailey Heider had 10 kills, 11 digs and three aces to lead the Bulldogs’ charge. Hannah Stadstad had eight kills and two blocks, Bella Marsh five kills and Madie Dowell 18 digs for West.
“With no fans in the stands to help set the energy we have been focus on creating it ourselves and I believe it completely changes our game,” West coach Megan Wallace said. “We have such a supportive team and when you watch the game via video it sounds like the gym is packed with people, but really it's our bench giving their whole heart to the game. It makes it so fun and incredible to be a part of.”
West is home against McNary at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
Other scores
Monday
Volleyball: South Albany 3, North Salem 0; Sprague 3, Lebanon 0; South Salem 3, Corvallis 0; Central 3, Crescent Valley 1; Scio 3, Dayton 1
Boys soccer: Philomath 3, Sisters 1