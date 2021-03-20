Prep roundup: Bulldogs run to win

The West Albany football team took control early and pulled away for a 42-7 win against Central at WAHS on Friday night.

Central actually scored first, but the Bulldogs responded quickly with three touchdowns int the first quarter.

Zack Cehrs rushed for four touchdowns, including a 73-yard run to tie it at 7-7.

Cehrs piled up 219 yards on 15 carries and the Bulldogs finished with 349 total yards.

Other scores

Friday

FOOTBALL: Lebanon 25, South Albany 0; Dallas 40, Corvallis 20; Sweet Home 36, Sisters 6; Siuslaw 58, Harrisburg 12; Scio 38, Jefferson 24; Creswell 6,; Central Linn 0 (OT); Alsea 27, Eddyville Charter 25

GIRLS SOCCER: Philomath/Monroe 8, Sweet Home 0

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0