Prep roundup: Bulldogs slip past South Salem

Tennis

Top-seeded Bailey Bell and Sierra Johnson of Philomath moved into the second round of their district girls tennis tournament with 6-0, 6-0 wins.

Noel Lundeen lost her first match but won two consolation singles matches to move into the semifinals. Daniella Carlisle lost her first match in both the championship and consolation draw.

All four of the Warriors doubles team won their first round matches. No. 2 seed Atira Fairbanks and Chloe Jurva won while the teams of K. Bacho and Lily Schell; Lorelei Schell and Nadia Durski; and Megan and Elise Reese all won.

On the boys side, No. 3 seed Dawson Beckstead won as well as Andrew Leonard and Teddy Benbow in singles action. Tomas Harris lost his first match in the championship draw as well as his consolation match.

In doubles play, the top seeded team of Dylan Bell and Nick Stucki received a bye and did not play, while Judah Bacho and Mark Grimmer defeated the No. 5 seeded team from North Marion. Noah Curtis and Jace Barrett and Gradin Fairbanks and Ian Alba lost their first matches in the championship bracket but won one match in the consolation bracket.