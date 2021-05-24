Prep roundup: Bulldogs sweep MWC softball honors

West Albany High went undefeated in the Mid-Willamette Conference softball season and cleaned up on the conference awards.

Senior Presley Jantzi was named the player of the year, McKenzie Kosmicki the pitcher of the year, Riley Ramirez, along with Corvallis’ Piper Love, the co-defensive player of the year and Ryan Borde the coach of the year.

The Bulldogs had six players earn first-team recognition. Joining Jantzi, Kosmicki and Ramirez on the first team were senior shortstop Ellie Babbitt, sophomore designated player/utility player Emma Daniel, and freshman outfielder Serena Hattori. Junior outfielder Kendra Kosmicki was named second team all conference.

It's the third time in three seasons that Babbitt, Jantzi and Kosmicki were each named first-team all-conference.

In addition to Love, the Spartans put Sydney Conklin on the first team with Hannah Jensen and Holland Jensen making the second team.

Lebanon’s Trinity Holden and Laurel McGuigan made the first team and Alexis Muilligan and Christine Berg the second team. Alivia Holden received honorable mention.

South Albany’s McKenzie Hale also received honorable mention.

Baseball