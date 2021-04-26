Prep roundup: Bulldogs take another win; Rueck earns medalist

Holland Jensen had three hits and three RBIs and went the distance in the circle to help the Corvallis softball team to a 14-3 win over South Albany.

Hannah Jensen added three hits and two RBIs, Calla Krummel had three hits and three RBIs and Piper Love two hits and three RBIs.

Corvallis scored five in the first and seven more in the fourth.

Samantha Scott had two hits and McKenzie Hale two RBIs for South.

WEST ALBANY 12, LEBANON 5: Riley Ramirez went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

Serena Hattori was 3 for 5 and McKenzie Kosmicki was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs while allowing just two earned runs and striking out five in the circle for West (6-0, 5-0).

Makayla Padilla was 2 for 3 with a homer and Christine Berg and Laurel McGuigan both had two hits for Lebanon (1-5 1-4).

Softball scores: Philomath 10, Newport 6; St. Paull 18, Jefferson 3 (3)

Baseball scores: Monroe 20, Oakridge 4; Jefferson 12, Lowell 2 (5)Stayton 4, Philomath 3; Newport 11, Sweet Home 0 (6);

Boys tennis