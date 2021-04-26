Prep roundup: Bulldogs take another win; Rueck earns medalist

West Albany High’s boys golf team posted a season-best 302 team score at Mallard Creek on Monday on its way to its fourth consecutive Mid-Willamette Conference win.
Meanwhile, Corvallis’ Cole Rueck continued his scorching play with a 7-under 65 to win medalist honors for the fourth straight Monday.
The Bulldogs were paced by junior Brock Nelson’s two-under-par 70.
“Brock played a great round today,” coach Matt Boase said. “He knows this course well and has endless talent, so it wasn’t surprising to have him post a great score.”
Nelson was one of five Bulldogs to shoot in the 70s for the day. Grant Moen posted 76, Nick Anderson 77, and Trenton Crow and Andrew Liles each had 79s.
“To have all five guys in the 70s is fantastic, and Nick shooting 77 was particularly great to see,” Boase said. “He is such a skilled player that he can continue to go lower, but that was a solid round on a course that has a lot of places that can add strokes to a scorecard.”
Zach Montagne carded an 80, Jaxon Wallis an 89 and Vance John a 92 for the Spartans, who finished second as a team.
Next Monday’s MWC match will take place at Cross Creek Golf Course.
Softball
Holland Jensen had three hits and three RBIs and went the distance in the circle to help the Corvallis softball team to a 14-3 win over South Albany.
Hannah Jensen added three hits and two RBIs, Calla Krummel had three hits and three RBIs and Piper Love two hits and three RBIs.
Corvallis scored five in the first and seven more in the fourth.
Samantha Scott had two hits and McKenzie Hale two RBIs for South.
WEST ALBANY 12, LEBANON 5: Riley Ramirez went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.
Serena Hattori was 3 for 5 and McKenzie Kosmicki was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs while allowing just two earned runs and striking out five in the circle for West (6-0, 5-0).
Makayla Padilla was 2 for 3 with a homer and Christine Berg and Laurel McGuigan both had two hits for Lebanon (1-5 1-4).
Softball scores: Philomath 10, Newport 6; St. Paull 18, Jefferson 3 (3)
Baseball scores: Monroe 20, Oakridge 4; Jefferson 12, Lowell 2 (5)Stayton 4, Philomath 3; Newport 11, Sweet Home 0 (6);
Boys tennis
South Albany swept the singles, losing only three games total, as the RedHawks picked up a 6-1 win over Dallas. Blaine Leichty, Vova Hubenya and Vadim Hubenya are still undefeated at the top three singles positions, respectively.
Jayden Benitez and Landon Simons won an impressive three-set match after losing the first set 6-2. This is their first win together at No. 1 doubles.
South Albany (3-2) plays Thursday at North Salem.
CORVALLIS 5, SILVERTON 3: The Spartans bounced back from a loss last week to win a tight one against the Foxes.
Corvallis swept the doubles matches, winning all four in straight sets. Chad Romrell won the only singles match for the Spartans, going three sets for the victory.
Track & field
Scio’s Carrie Jones won the 200 and 400 meters and Athena Lau took wins in the 800 and 1,500 in a three-way meet with Dayton and Taft.
Laurel Otto won three times, taking the 100 and 300 hurdles as well as the high jump and Mariah Adams won the 100. Scio won both relays.
Hannah Yoder won the javelin and Tyra Lefeber the triple jump.
On the boys side, Kade Mask won the 400, 300 hurdles and triple jump while Ray Bennett won the 200, Logan Mock the discus and Kyle Primm the javelin. Scio also won both relays.
Report scores: Send scores and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.