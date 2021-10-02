 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: Cale leads Bulldogs over Panthers
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

West Albany High quarterback Michael Cale ran for two touchdowns and threw a scoring pass Friday night in a 21-14 victory over Central in Independence.

Cale was 8 for 15 passing for 134 yards with one interception. Many of those yards came on a 61-yard touchdown pass to Brysen Kachel.

Anthony Vestal anchored the Bulldogs' running game with 124 yards on 26 carries. Riley Paxton added 47 yards on three attempts.

Chase Barnes led the Bulldogs on defense with seven solo tackles and three assists. He also had 1.5 sacks.

West Albany (5-0, 3-0 5A Special District 3) will host Lebanon on Thursday.

Other results

Silverton 48, Crescent Valley 8; Harrisburg 26, Gervais 12

Water polo

The West Albany girls defeated visiting West Salem, 13-5, on Friday. Irelynn Randall scored four goals and Avery Romey scored three. Alice Whiteside and Maija Ylen each scored twice, and freshmen Maggie Bass and Neona Prado also scored. Hailey Wadlington had six saves.

The West Albany boys defeated West Salem 18-2, breaking open a game which was scoreless at the end of the first quarter. Conner Dickerson led the effort with six goals and Nash Bending scored four goals. Jordan Stadstad and Trenton Worden each scored two goals. Braiden Hamilton, Kaden Knoll, Tyson Ames and Jace Huskey each scored one goal.

The Bulldogs recorded 15 steals with just two turnovers.

The West Albany boys (8-4, 3-0 league) and girls (2-2, 0-1) will play at Willamette High School on Tuesday. 

