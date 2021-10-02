Prep roundup: Cale leads Bulldogs over Panthers

West Albany High quarterback Michael Cale ran for two touchdowns and threw a scoring pass Friday night in a 21-14 victory over Central in Independence.

Cale was 8 for 15 passing for 134 yards with one interception. Many of those yards came on a 61-yard touchdown pass to Brysen Kachel.

Anthony Vestal anchored the Bulldogs' running game with 124 yards on 26 carries. Riley Paxton added 47 yards on three attempts.

Chase Barnes led the Bulldogs on defense with seven solo tackles and three assists. He also had 1.5 sacks.

West Albany (5-0, 3-0 5A Special District 3) will host Lebanon on Thursday.

Other results

Silverton 48, Crescent Valley 8; Harrisburg 26, Gervais 12

Water polo

The West Albany girls defeated visiting West Salem, 13-5, on Friday. Irelynn Randall scored four goals and Avery Romey scored three. Alice Whiteside and Maija Ylen each scored twice, and freshmen Maggie Bass and Neona Prado also scored. Hailey Wadlington had six saves.