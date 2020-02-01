Prep roundup: Central Linn girls down Coquille

The No. 2 Central Linn girls basketball team held off No. 8 Coquille for a 53-51 nonconference win in Halsey.

The Cobras (16-2) wound up with the win when the Red Devils missed a 3-point try at the buzzer.

Maya Rowland scored 22 points and Ashei hit four 3s in the second quarter to finish with 12. Ryleigh Nofziger added 10 points.

Megan Baird finished with 18 points for Coquille (17-3).

Boys

Santiam Christian rolled to a 63-41 win against La Pine on Friday.

Koby Williamson led the way with 24 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Ben Galceran had 18 points and Villers added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (11-7, 3-3).

"We played aggressive defense (Friday) and rebounded the ball well," SC coach Dennis McLain said. "Koby played tough inside on both ends. We shared the ball and looked for the open man."

SC plays at Pleasant Hill on Monday.

OTHER SCORE: Coquille 66, Central Linn 41