Prep roundup: Central Linn girls down Monroe in OT

The Central Linn girls basketball team edged Monroe 43-40 in overtime in a Central Valley Conference game.

Gemma Rowland made three free throws in the overtime to seal the win for Central Linn. The game was tied at 17 at the half.

Maya Rowland finished with 10 points, Meg Neuschwander had nine and Ryleigh Nofziger eight for the Cobras (13-1, 6-0).

Laura Young had 13 points for the Dragons (11-5, 5-1).

CRESCENT VALLEY 61, SOUTH ALBANY 41: Blake Barbee had 17 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the RedHawks’ Mid-Willamette Conference hone loss on Tuesday night.

Abby Sadowsky: added 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks and Nicole Spriggs had two points and five blocks.

It was a four-point game after the first quarter before the Raiders pulled away to lead by 18 in the second quarter.

“I was pleased with the continual competitive mindset of our girls through the entirety of the game,” South coach Chris Mertz said. “The third and fourth quarters felt much closer as if it were a one-possession game the whole time. We had every player but one score and we’re starting to figure out team basketball on both ends of the court.”