Prep roundup: Central Linn rolls to win

Ashlei Ramirez scored 11 points and Maya Rowland eight as the Central Linn girls basketball team cruised to a 43-14 win over Oakridge on Tuesday. Ramirez and Rowland combined to hit five of the Cobras’ six 3-pointers.

Central Linn (3-1) played Monroe on Wednesday night.

MONROE 32, LOWELL 31: Ashley Sutton grabbed a rebound and scored with 11 seconds left to lift the Dragons to the win.

Sutton finished with 12 points and Laura Young added 10 for the Dragons.

Tuesday's scores

Girls basketball: South Albany 70, McKay 49; West Salem 41, Lebanon 38; Philomath 70, Newport 34; Cascade 53, Sweet Home 36; Creswell 54, Harrisburg 18; East Linn Christian 25, Oakland 21; Regis 37, Jefferson 30; Triangle Lake 33, Alsea 21

Boys basketball: South Albany 53, McKay 52 (OT); Philomath 53, Mewport 21; Cascade 38, Sweet Home 36 (OT); Oakland 69, East Linn Christian 52; Jefferson 63, Regis 56; Lowell 52, Monroe 44; Alsea 58, Triangle Lake 42

Report scores: Report high school scores and highlights to mvsports@lee.net. Due to our 9 p.m. press deadline, these roundups typically run a day later in print.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0