Prep roundup: Corvallis boys tennis defeats West Salem

The Corvallis High boys tennis team rolled to a 7-1 win at West Salem.
The Spartans swept the singles matches with Chad Romrell, Ian Cann, Jasper Baumgartner and Pablo Garcia all winning in two sets.
Rowan Mosher and Julian Katz won at No. 1 doubles and Baker Celis and Hayden Bence won at No. 2 with No.3 team Adrian Zymonas and Andrew Fernandez holding on for a 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 win.
"Third doubles in particular was a battle," CHS coach Quincy Johnson said. "They did a great job of refocusing after a tough second set to finish it in the third."
CRESCENT VALLEY 6, SPRAGUE 2: Luke Forester and Kevin Dai won at No. 1 doubles to spark the Raiders to the win.
CV won No. 2 through No. 4 singles as Michael Gu, Noah Curtis and Ethan Chang all coming out on top.
Christopher Choi and Dylan Paterson won at No. 3 doubles and Canon Clark and Jemin Kim took the No. 4 doubles match.
Girls tennis
West Albany improved to 2-0 on the season with a sweep of Central on Thursday.
Sarah Aufranc, Morgan Linde and Tatum Clark all won singles matches in two sets.
Maci Van Dyke outlasted Perla San Miguel 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
“Maci did a great job battling back in her match," WAHS coach Justin Crow said. "She lost the first set 5-7, but she focused and improved as the match went on, and won 12 of the next 15 games. It was great to see.”
Avery Nahorniak and Makenna Saunders rolled in the No. 1 doubles match.
PHILOMATH 6, ESTACADA 2: The Warriors won three of four singles matches en route to the dual meet victory.
Bailey Bell took a 6-0, 6-1 win against Gracie Jossi at No. 1 singles. Noel Lundeen defeated Lizbeth Garcia at No. 2 singles and Sierra Johnson won at No. 3 singles.
PHS No. 1 doubles team of Atira Fairbanks and Chloe Jurva took a 6-1, 6-1 win against Lilou Guillaume and Esther Bellido.
WEST SALEM 6, CORVALLIS 2: River Ribeiro won in singles and then teamed with Rose Davis to win at No. 4 doubles.
Corvallis (1-1) hosts Central on Monday.
Other scores
SOFTBALL: Central Linn 8, Western Christian 6
BASEBALL: Sweet Home 10, Woodburn 0 (5)
