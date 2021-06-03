Prep roundup: Corvallis boys top West Albany

Kellen Sullivan led all scorers with 12 points Wednesday as the Corvallis High boys basketball team defeated host West Albany 45-39 in a Mid-Willamette Conference game.

Jaxon Wallis added 10 points for the Spartans, who took a 27-15 lead into the half.

Koby Ruiz led the Bulldogs (0-7, 0-4) with eight points.

West Albany was scheduled to be play Thursday at Central. Corvallis (2-5, 2-5) is home Friday against Sprague.

Girls basketball

Central Linn spotted Monroe an 11-2 lead before overpowering the Dragons for a 53-22 win on Wednesday night.

Maya Rowland led the way with 20 points while Jenna Neal contributed 14 for the Cobras (4-1), who were to host Jefferson on Thursday.

Central Linn took control in the third quarter with a 22-5 edge.

Ashley Sutton and Laura Young each had eight points for the Dragons.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys basketball: Crescent Valley 47, South Albany 38; Cascade 50, Philomath 42; Woodburn 58, Sweet Home 33; Yamhill-Carlton 72, Scio 24; Central Linn 58, Monroe 51