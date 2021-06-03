 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep roundup: Corvallis boys top West Albany
0 comments

Prep roundup: Corvallis boys top West Albany

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Print

Kellen Sullivan led all scorers with 12 points Wednesday as the Corvallis High boys basketball team defeated host West Albany 45-39 in a Mid-Willamette Conference game.

Jaxon Wallis added 10 points for the Spartans, who took a 27-15 lead into the half.

Koby Ruiz led the Bulldogs (0-7, 0-4) with eight points.

West Albany was scheduled to be play Thursday at Central. Corvallis (2-5, 2-5) is home Friday against Sprague.

Girls basketball

Central Linn spotted Monroe an 11-2 lead before overpowering the Dragons for a 53-22 win on Wednesday night.

Maya Rowland led the way with 20 points while Jenna Neal contributed 14 for the Cobras (4-1), who were to host Jefferson on Thursday.

Central Linn took control in the third quarter with a 22-5 edge.

Ashley Sutton and Laura Young each had eight points for the Dragons.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys basketball: Crescent Valley 47, South Albany 38; Cascade 50, Philomath 42; Woodburn 58, Sweet Home 33; Yamhill-Carlton 72, Scio 24; Central Linn 58, Monroe 51

Girls basketball: Crescent Valley 65, South Albany 27; Corvallis 54, West Albany 44; Sweet Home 55, Woodburn 38; Philomath 48, Cascade 43; Yamhill-Carlton 51, Scio 35; Harrisburg 33, Mohawk 21; Santiam Christian 52, Creswell 20

Report scores: Report high school scores and highlights to mvsports@lee.net. Due to our 9 p.m. press deadline, these roundups typically run a day later in print.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News