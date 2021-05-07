 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: Corvallis downs North Salem
PREP ROUNDUP

  • Updated
The Corvallis High softball team took an 11-1 win against North Salem on senior night.

Seniors Jada Bratsouleas, Tiana Leonard, Lizzie Sinclair, Calla Krummel, Kylie Bluhm, Piper Love (an honorary Raider/Spartan), Ruby Krebs and Layla Aguilar were honored.

The Spartans finished with 12 hits in the win.

Krummel had three hits with a double and three RBIs for the Spartans and Holland Jensen had three hits. Sydney Conklin tripled.

Baseball

Central Linn rolled past Lowell 7-1.

Brandon Krabill struck out eight and gave up one hit in six innings. Aaron Crowell pitched the seventth inning to close it out.

 

 

