Prep roundup: Corvallis girls, boys win

The Corvallis High girls basketball team rolled to an 85-33 Mid-Willamette Conference win against North Salem on Tuesday.

"We pulled away with a strong third quarter and let our defense create opportunities for us," CHS coach Daniel Miller said.

Elka Prechel finished with 26 points, Ruby Krebs added 21 points and Anna Dazey had 11 for the Spartans (8-2).

Corvallis plays at Crescent Valley on Friday.

CENTRAL LINN 28, OAKLAND 22: The Cobras managed to hang on for the Central Valley Conference win on Tuesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Central Linn (8-1) led 20-6 at the half but poor shooting from the field and free-throw line hindered the Cobras.

Central Linn hostos Lowell on Friday.

Boys basketball

Corvallis High downed North Salem 58-41 in a Mid-Willamette Conference game held at McKay High.

The Spartans were led by Justin Misfeldt, Daren O'Hagan and Jasper Reinalda, all with 12 points. Reinalda also collected six blocks on the night.