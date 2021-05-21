Prep roundup: Corvallis girls edge Lebanon

Corvallis High held off Lebanon 43-39 in a girls basketball season-opener for both teams.

Anna Dazey had 12 points and Sevennah Van De Riet added 11 while Kylie Sullivan and Elka Prechel both had six for the Spartans.

"We were able to win tonight thanks to a dominant performance on rebounding, especially by Sevennah Van De Riet, who had double-digit rebounds," CHS coach Dan Miller said. "We also received a big boost off the bench from Kylie Sullivan in the third quarter where she scored six straight points to help re-establish the lead."

Corvallis hosts to Silverton at noon Saturday.

Boys basketball

West Albany lost 62-53 to McKay in a nonconference game.

Koby Ruiz led the Bulldogs with 18 points and L.J. Carmichael added 12.

Justin Byrd had 20 points for McKay.

Swimming

The Corvallis High swim teams swept Central.

The boys took a 105-35 win and the girls won 87-71.

Sam Gregory took first in the 200 freestyle in 2 minutes, 41.38 seconds and won the 400 freestyle in 5:32.71.