Prep roundup: Corvallis girls fall at Wilsonville

The Corvallis High girls basketball team fell 47-44 at Wilsonville in a nonconference road game.
"Wilsonville was a tough team and it showed. Their experience down the stretch weathered our runs," CHS coach Daniel Miller said. "Sevennah Van De Riet kept us in it with some great hustle plays and strong finishes at the basket.
"Overall, it will hopefully be a good learning experience for us on the need to play a full 32 minutes and not rely solely on our good runs."
Anna Dazey and Elka Prechel both had 11 points and Van De Riet added nine.
Corvallis (7-2) hosts North Salem on Tuesday.
ST. HELENS 56, SOUTH ALBANY 37: The RedHawks fell in the nonconference game.
Cassidy Johnston had 11 points and rebounds, NiKilie Robinson added nine points and six rebounds and Blake Barbee had eight points and nine rebounds for South Albany.
The RedHawks host Hood River Valley on Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
HARRISBURG 65, NEAH KAH NIE 22: The Eagles rolled to the win at the Toledo Holiday Tournament.
Harrisburg (10-1) led 18-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Hailee Johnson led the way with 18 points and Hope Bucher added 12 points for Harrisburg.
The Eagles take on Central Linn on Friday in the tourney.
OTHER SCORES: Sutherlin 58, Monroe 42; Central Linn 35, Waldport 24
Boys basketball
Harrisburg cruised to a 54-27 nonconference win against Neah Kah Nie at the Toledo Holiday Tournament.
Harrisburg (7-4) was led by Jack Meadows with 11 points. Wyatt Perry and Tyler Baker both had 10 points.
OTHER SCORES: Waldport 56, Central Linn 55; Sutherlin 62, Monroe 58