Prep roundup: Corvallis girls fall at Wilsonville

The Corvallis High girls basketball team fell 47-44 at Wilsonville in a nonconference road game.

"Wilsonville was a tough team and it showed. Their experience down the stretch weathered our runs," CHS coach Daniel Miller said. "Sevennah Van De Riet kept us in it with some great hustle plays and strong finishes at the basket.

"Overall, it will hopefully be a good learning experience for us on the need to play a full 32 minutes and not rely solely on our good runs."

Anna Dazey and Elka Prechel both had 11 points and Van De Riet added nine.

Corvallis (7-2) hosts North Salem on Tuesday.

ST. HELENS 56, SOUTH ALBANY 37: The RedHawks fell in the nonconference game.

Cassidy Johnston had 11 points and rebounds, NiKilie Robinson added nine points and six rebounds and Blake Barbee had eight points and nine rebounds for South Albany.

The RedHawks host Hood River Valley on Friday.

HARRISBURG 65, NEAH KAH NIE 22: The Eagles rolled to the win at the Toledo Holiday Tournament.

Harrisburg (10-1) led 18-3 at the end of the first quarter.