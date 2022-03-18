Prep roundup: Corvallis High downs Crescent Valley, 7-1, in baseball

Corvallis High took a 7-1 victory at Crescent Valley on Wednesday.

Garrett Holpuch earned the win, striking out 10 over five scoreless innings. Caden McGowan pitched the final two innings, allowing a run with five strikeouts.

Karsten Sullivan went 2-for-3 to lead the attack and was part of the Spartans’ four-run sixth inning. After a Karsten Sullivan single, Kellen Sullivan, Max Gregg and Holpuch each walked. Caden McGowan and Kael Compton hit back-to-back doubles to cap the rally.

Holpuch also doubled.

Corvallis (2-0) will play South Medford on Tuesday in the Crater tournament. Crescent Valley (1-1), will play Philomath on Monday in the Newport spring break tournament.

Softball

Corvallis High scored three runs in the sixth to take a 4-2 victory over visiting Churchill.

Holland Jensen went the distance in the circle giving up two runs, one earned, on five hits and two walks. Jensen struck out 13.

Sydney Conklin led the offense with two hits, including a double, a walk and a run scored. Kaylee Pickering tripled, drove in a run and scored a run.

Corvallis (2-0) plays Crook County on Monday in the Redmond spring break tournament.

Harrisburg 18, Monroe 2

Danielle Martin went 2-for-2 with an RBI for the Dragons in the loss to Harrisburg.

Monroe (1-1) was scheduled to host Santiam Christian on Friday. Harrisburg (3-0) will play Grant Union on Monday in the Grant Union tournament.

Girls tennis

Philomath edged West Albany on Wednesday in a competitive dual, 4-3.

The Warriors did not drop a game in winning the top singles matches as No. 1 Bailey Bell and No. 2 Adele Beckstead won with matching scores of 6-0, 6-0.

West Albany will host South Salem on March 29. Philomath will travel to Lebanon on that same day.

Singles

Bailey Bell, PHS, d. Mollie Brown, WA, 6-0, 6-0; Adele Beckstead, PHS, d. Elga Berry, 6-0, 6-0; Danny Carlisle, PHS, vs. Rylie Cornal, WA, 4-6, 6-3 (suspended-rain); Grace Horner, WA, d. Megan Reese, PHS, 7-6(4), 6-3.

Doubles

S. Robinson/P. Dodson, PHS, d. H. Mcubbins/M.V. Dyke, WA, 6-1, 6-4; C. Gilder/M. Marteeny, WA, d. N Durski/L. Schell, PHS, 6-4, 6-4 A. Lopez/M. Richey, WA, d. A Simmons/D. Patel, PHS, 6-2, 6-3; E. Reese/H. Bacho, PHS, d. N. Brandon/S. Kitchen, WA, 7-6(5), 6-1.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Boys tennis

The Corvallis High boys tennis started league play with an 8-0 win over Silverton. The Spartans did not drop a set in singles or doubles.

Corvallis will play at Hillsboro on March 29.

Singles

Chad Romrell won 6-4, 6-4; Liam Gottlieb won 6-3, 6-0; Anders Johnson won 6-0, 6-2; Pablo Garcia won 6-3, 7-5.

Doubles

Baker Celis/Andrew Fernandez won 6-2, 6-1; Jasper Baumgartner/Reid Gold won 6-1, 6-2; Levente Liszkai/Mateo Cervantes won 6-0, 6-1; Calder Malone/Adlai Woodruff won 6-2, 6-3.

Philomath 4, West Albany 4

West Albany and Philomath played to a draw on Wednesday. The Warriors won three of the four singles matches while the Bulldogs took three out of four doubles matches.

The match of the day was in No. 1 doubles as Philomath’s Noah Aynes and Theodore Benbow took a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over West Albany’s Caleb Simpkins and Hudson Clark.

Philomath will host Lebanon on March 29, while West Albany will travel to South Salem for a dual meet.

Singles

Dawson Beckstead, PHS, d. Spencer Madsen, WA, 6-0 , 6-0; Dylan Bell, PHS, d. Jace Huskey, WA, 6-0 , 6-0; Andrew Leonard, PHS, d. Brandon Mills, WA, 6-4, 6-2; Ben Blunck, WA, d. Braedon Littrell, PHS, 6-4, 2-6, 10-4.

Doubles

Noah Aynes/Theodore Benbow, PHS, d. Caleb SImpkins/Hudson Clark, WA, 4-6 , 6-4 , 6-4; Andrew Madsen/Brenden Konzleman, WA, d. Gradin Fairbanks/Sawyer Ainsworth, PHS, 6-3 , 6-1; Devin LaCasse-Tran/Reece Crocker, WA, d. Jackson Holroyd/Osvaldo Garcia-Bazon, PHS, 6-2, 6-1; Aidan Davis/Ian Lloyd, WA, d. Ethan Aynes/Owen Thomas, PHS, 6-1, 6-0.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.