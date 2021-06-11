Prep roundup: Corvallis sweeps Dallas

The Corvallis High swim team swept Dallas on Thursday.

The CHS boys won 112-20 and the girls took a 130-27 win.

Sam Gregory won the 200 freestyle in 2 minutes, 25.70 seconds and the 400 freestyle in 5:04.90. Curtis Owen was first in the 50 free in 29.61 and the 100 butterfly in 1:21.35 for the CHS boys.

Tivi Salcido won the 200 free in 2:36.50 and the 400 free in 5:43.48 for the CHS girls.

Basketball

The Central Linn boys rolled to a 62-46 win against Lowell on Thursday.

Aaron Crowell led the way with 16 points, Justin Krabill had 13, Bren Schneiter 12 and Brandon Krabill 10 in the win.

Other scores

Girls basketball: McNary 46, Lebanon 37; Corvallis 54, Philomath 48; Amity 49, Scio 40; Jefferson 47, Monroe 38; Central Linn 36, Lowell 19; East Linn Christian 40, Oakridge 19; Mohawk 59, Alsea 38

Boys basketball: McNary 66, Lebanon 52; Amity 87, Scio 21; East Linn Christian 85, Oakridge 18; Jefferson 70, Monroe 61; Central Linn 62, Lowell 46; Alsea 66, Mohawk 47

Report scores: Report high school scores and highlights to mvsports@lee.net. Due to our 9 p.m. press deadline, these roundups typically run a day later in print.

