Prep roundup: Corvallis tops Sprague in softball

Holland Jensen scattered five hits and allowed only one earned run as the Corvallis High softball team picked up a 9-3 win over Sprague on Wednesday.

Piper Love had three hits and Sydney Conklin and Maya Ortiz each had two.

Corvallis scored four in the fourth to break open a close game.

The Spartans are at South Salem on Friday and at Central on Saturday.

Other scores: McNary 13, West Albany 3; Cascade 9, Sweet Home 4; Dayton 6, Scio 2

Baseball

Nick Webster was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Nick Webster pitched a complete game giving up two hits while striking out five as Corvallis topped South Albany 12-2 on Tuesday.

The Spartans committed six errors and dropped a 10-2 decision at Sprague on Wednesday.

Other scores: West Albany 6, McNary 5 (8); Crescent Valley 12, South Salem 3; South Albany 3, Lebanon 2; Sweet Home 4, Newport 3; Stayton 7, Philomath 5; Monroe 13, Lowell 0 (5); East Linn Christian 10, Jefferson 6;

Boys tennis

Crescent Valley rolled to an 8-0 win over McKay in boys tennis action.

Luke Forester, Michael Gu, Noah Curtis and Ethan Chang all earned singles wins while the doubles teams of Bryan Chen and Kevin Dai; Richard Chen and Henry Pappas; Canon Clark and Auggie Tokarczyk; and Christopher Choi and Jemin Kim all won in straight sets as well.

