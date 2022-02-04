Prep roundup: Crescent Valley girls stay in first with win at West Albany

Gabby Bland’s 24 points Thursday led No. 7 Crescent Valley High to a 61-46 win at No. 3 West Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game.

Taelyn Bentley added 11 points, Nicole Huang 10 and Molly Campbell eight for the Raiders, who retained sole possession of first place in the conference.

Brooklyn Strandy had 16 points to lead West Albany. Avah Pulvers chipped in 12 points, Lyndsay Bailey 10 and Lily Ruiz eight.

CV (13-5, 8-1) plays at Lebanon on Tuesday. West (11-5, 6-2) played at Corvallis on Friday and goes to Dallas on Tuesday.

Other scores: Scio 43, Blanchet Catholic 29; Jefferson 49, Monroe 47; Central Linn 42, Lowell 33; Oakridge 36, East Linn Christian 25; Alsea 48, Siletz Valley 20

Boys basketball scores: Jefferson 75, Monroe 48; East Linn Christian 80, Oakridge 37; Central Linn 57, Lowell 43; Alsea 48, Siletz Valley 45

Wrestling

Benjamin Hernandez (120 pounds), Blake Niemann (126) and Joseph Choi (285) all got two pins Thursday as Philomath won two home duals.

Ty Olsen (145) got a pin and another win for the Warriors, who defeated Corvallis 51-12 and Junction City 39-15. Orion Harty (113) of Corvallis pinned his Philomath opponent.

Wednesday, Jennifer Russell (113) and Gavin Hale (132) got pins and Jack Sabee-Paulson (145) a win by decision for Corvallis in a 65-15 home loss to Silverton.

On Tuesday, Sweet Home took a 58-18 win at Philomath as part of the Special District 2 Duals. The Huskies also defeated Siuslaw 69-12.

Sweet Home’s Christian Gregory (132), Ethan Spencer (160) and Colby Gazeley (220) all had two pins. Teammate Trenton Smith (138) had one pin and another win.

Philomath’s Blaise Pindell (170/182) recorded three pins and Choi two pins.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

