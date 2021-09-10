Prep roundup: Crescent Valley splits volleyball twin bill

Crescent Valley High split a pair of Mid-Willamette Conference matches on Thursday night at West Albany High.

The Raiders swept Lebanon 25-14, 25-18, 25-15.

Bella Jacobson led the way with 11 kills, two blocks and seven digs. Dani Street added six aces, two assists and 12 digs; Taelyn Bentley had six kills, three blocks and a dig; and Kamden Mitchell finished with three kills, 19 assists and six digs.

The Raiders then fell to the host Bulldogs. Set scores were 25-9, 28-26, 25-23 for West Albany.

Jacobson had 12 kills, nine digs, a block and an ace. Mitchell had three kills, two blocks, 16 assists and five digs. Sophia Terwilliger had seven seven kills, a block block and four digs.

Kara Paterson contributed two assists and 15 digs, and Madison Heagney had an ace, five kills, a block, nine assists and six digs.

In the other matchup, West Albany swept Lebanon 25-23, 25-16, 25-7.

The Bulldogs (4-0, 4-0) will play Thursday at North Salem. Lebanon (1-3, 1-3) will play Saturday at the South Eugene tournament. Crescent Valley (3-2, 2-1) will host North Salem on Tuesday.

SC 3, Dayton 0