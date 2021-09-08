Prep roundup: Crescent Valley sweeps league volleyball match

West Albany (2-0, 2-0) will host Crescent Valley and Lebanon on Thursday.

Monroe 3, Jefferson 0

The Dragons swept the visiting Lions 25-8, 25-17, 25-10.

Bella Gamache led Monroe with 14 kills and 15 digs. Emily Hull had seven kills, eight assists and 12 digs; Maddie Gamache had five kills and 12 digs; and Sarah Thompson had 19 digs.

Monroe (2-2, 1-0 Central Valley Conference) will host Oakland on Thursday. Jefferson (1-2, 0-1) will host Lowell on Thursday.

Other results

Sweet Home 3, Woodburn 0; Philomath 3, Cascade 2; Regis 3, ELCA 1; Central Linn 3, Oakridge 2;

Girls soccer

Jenna Salley scored two goals and had an assist as West Albany won a non-conference road match, 4-3, at Willamette.

The Bulldogs took the early lead as Lily Ruiz scored in the eighth minute on an assist from Sally.

The Wolverines tied the game with a goal in the ninth minute. West Albany regained the lead on a goal by Sally in the 28th minute. Sally struck again in the 29th minute on an assist by Nikki Beers to take a 3-1 lead.