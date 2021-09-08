 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: Crescent Valley sweeps league volleyball match
Prep roundup: Crescent Valley sweeps league volleyball match

Crescent Valley High defeated Central in straight sets on Tuesday night in a Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball matchup, 25-16, 25-12, 25-16.

Bella Jacobson led the Raiders with 13 kills, two aces, four digs, a stuff block and an assist. Kamden Mitchell had a team-high 26 assists, with six digs, an ace and a kill.

Taelyn Bentley added five kills, four stuff blocks and a dig, and Sophia Terwilliger had four kills.

Crescent Valley (2-1, 1-0) will play Thursday at West Albany.

Lebanon 3, Corvallis 2

The visiting Warriors edged the Spartans in a close five-setter. Set scores were 25-17, 25-22, 19-25, 14-25, 15-12.

For the Spartans, Ella Smith had 10 kills and three blocks; Phoebe Appah tallied eight kills and six aces; Reina Wetzel had 25 assists, 18 digs and seven aces. Jackie Arevalo also had 18 digs.

Lebanon (1-1, 1-1) plays Thursday at West Albany. Corvallis (0-4, 0-2) will play Thursday at North Salem.

West Albany 3, Silverton 0

Hailey Heider had 17 kills, seven digs and a block as the Bulldogs swept visiting Silverton.

Set scores were 27-25, 25-23, 25-16.

West Albany libero Maddy Hellem had 15 digs and two assists; Kendyl Arnett recorded 10 kills and 11 digs; setter Sydney Harrington had 38 assists, 16 digs, two kills and a block. Brooke Rogers contributed 11 kills, three blocks and two digs.

West Albany (2-0, 2-0) will host Crescent Valley and Lebanon on Thursday.

Monroe 3, Jefferson 0

The Dragons swept the visiting Lions 25-8, 25-17, 25-10.

Bella Gamache led Monroe with 14 kills and 15 digs. Emily Hull had seven kills, eight assists and 12 digs; Maddie Gamache had five kills and 12 digs; and Sarah Thompson had 19 digs.

Monroe (2-2, 1-0 Central Valley Conference) will host Oakland on Thursday. Jefferson (1-2, 0-1) will host Lowell on Thursday.

Other results

Sweet Home 3, Woodburn 0; Philomath 3, Cascade 2; Regis 3, ELCA 1; Central Linn 3, Oakridge 2;

Girls soccer

Jenna Salley scored two goals and had an assist as West Albany won a non-conference road match, 4-3, at Willamette.

The Bulldogs took the early lead as Lily Ruiz scored in the eighth minute on an assist from Sally.

The Wolverines tied the game with a goal in the ninth minute. West Albany regained the lead on a goal by Sally in the 28th minute. Sally struck again in the 29th minute on an assist by Nikki Beers to take a 3-1 lead.

After Willamette scored in the 40th minute, West Albany regained its two-goal advantage on a goal by Monica Kloess in the 42nd minute. Amelie Crow had the assist on that goal.

Willamette scored the final goal of the game in the 63rd minute, but could get no closer.

West Albany (1-1) will host Hood River Valley on Thursday.

Other results

McKay 7, Lebanon 0; Crescent Valley 2, Woodburn 2

