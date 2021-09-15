Prep roundup: Crescent Valley sweeps North Salem

Bella Jacobson had eight kills, 14 digs and an ace on Tuesday as Crescent Valley High swept visiting North Salem, 25-13, 25-9, 25-14, in a Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball match.
Madison Heagney led the Raiders with a team-high 13 assists, two aces, two kills, and four digs. Kara Paterson served two aces and added 14 digs, while Taelyn Bentley seven kills and two blocks.
Crescent Valley (7-2, 3-1) will play Thursday at Silverton.
Dallas 3, Corvallis 0
The visiting Dragons swept the Spartans 25-17, 25-19, 25-14.
Ella Smith had a team-high seven kills for Corvallis, with Eva Brower adding six kills. Reina Wetzel tallied 19 assists and 10 digs, and Sofia Alzugaray-Orellana had 11 digs.
The Spartans (1-8, 0-5) will host South Albany on Thursday.
Monroe 3, Regis 0
Bella Gamache led the Dragons past the host Rams with 16 kills and nine digs in a 25-13, 25-7, 25-15 sweep.
Monroe’s Sarah Thompson served five aces and recorded 13 digs. Emily Hull finished with 12 assists and nine digs, and Maddie Gamache had a team-high six aces.
The Dragons (4-2, 3-0 Central Valley Conference) will play in the East Linn Christian tournament on Saturday.
Other results
Silverton 3, Lebanon 0; South Albany 3, Central 1; Sisters 3, Sweet Home 0; Philomath 3, Woodburn 0; Santiam Christian 3, Horizon Christian 1; Jefferson 3, ELCA 0
Boys water polo
West Albany improved to 2-0 with a 16-0 victory over Cottage Grove on Tuesday.
Senior Nash Bending led all scorers with four goals and Conner Dickerson scored three goals. Caleb Smith, Trenton Worden and Jack Ames each scored two goals. Jordan Stadstad and Braiden Hamilton each had a goal.
The Bulldogs dominated defensively, allowing just three shots on goal.
The Bulldogs opened the season with a 12-2 win over Ashland on Saturday. Dickerson, Worden and Bending each had three goals. Ames had two goals and Jordan Stadstad also scored.
West Albany will host Newberg on Wednesday.
Girls water polo
West Albany opened its season with a 12-2 loss to Ashland. Hailey Wadlington and Avery Romey scored for the Bulldogs.
West Albany will host Newberg on Wednesday.