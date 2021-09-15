Prep roundup: Crescent Valley sweeps North Salem

Bella Jacobson had eight kills, 14 digs and an ace on Tuesday as Crescent Valley High swept visiting North Salem, 25-13, 25-9, 25-14, in a Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball match.

Madison Heagney led the Raiders with a team-high 13 assists, two aces, two kills, and four digs. Kara Paterson served two aces and added 14 digs, while Taelyn Bentley seven kills and two blocks.

Crescent Valley (7-2, 3-1) will play Thursday at Silverton.

Dallas 3, Corvallis 0

The visiting Dragons swept the Spartans 25-17, 25-19, 25-14.

Ella Smith had a team-high seven kills for Corvallis, with Eva Brower adding six kills. Reina Wetzel tallied 19 assists and 10 digs, and Sofia Alzugaray-Orellana had 11 digs.

The Spartans (1-8, 0-5) will host South Albany on Thursday.

Monroe 3, Regis 0

Bella Gamache led the Dragons past the host Rams with 16 kills and nine digs in a 25-13, 25-7, 25-15 sweep.

Monroe’s Sarah Thompson served five aces and recorded 13 digs. Emily Hull finished with 12 assists and nine digs, and Maddie Gamache had a team-high six aces.