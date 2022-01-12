Prep roundup: Crescent Valley sweeps swimming duals with Lebanon

Lucy Reinhart and Viola Teglassy both won two individual events and swam on two winning relays Tuesday to lead the Crescent Valley High girls to a 175-88 swimming dual meet home win against Lebanon at Osborn Aquatic Center.

Reinhart was first in the 200- and 50-yard freestyles, while Teglassy won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. The Raiders also got wins from Kaylee Dicey (100 butterfly), Vivi Criscione (500 freestyle) and Malia Dhakhwa (100 backstroke).

The CV boys took a 168-77 win behind Kai Dhakhwa, who won the 200 and 50 freestyles and had legs on both winning freestyle relays.

Emerson Gatherum (200 individual medley), Cas Mikula (100 freestyle), Max Mikula (500 freestyle), Keller Evans (100 backstroke) and Lincoln Bennett (100 breaststroke) also won races for the Raiders.

Lebanon got wins from Case Basting (boys 100 butterfly) and Devony Beckett (girls 100 freestyle).

Boys basketball

Benjamin Bourne had 19 points and 19 rebounds to lead Santiam Christian to a 58-30 nonleague win at Willamina.

Jackson Risinger added 18 points and three steals, Colby Hill seven points, five rebounds and five steals and Jadon Roth eight points, four assists and nine rebounds.

The sixth-ranked Eagles (9-5) host Amity in another nonleague game Friday.

Other scores: Philomath 53, Sweet Home 30; Harrisburg 56, Valley Catholic 44; Jefferson 62, Oakland 41; Alsea 55, Siletz Valley 53 (OT)

Girls basketball

Delaney Buzzard had 17 points and Ali Holland 13 in Harrisburg’s 46-41 home win against 4A Valley Catholic in nonleague play.

The Eagles (13-1), ranked fourth in 3A, play Friday at Caldera JV in Bend.

Central Linn 50, East Linn Christian 19

Gemma Rowland had six points, 25 rebounds (18 offensive) and six assists in the 2A fourth-ranked Cobras’ home win in a Central Valley Conference game.

Maya Rowland added 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals, Ryleigh Nofziger eight points, seven rebounds, five assists and six steals and Ashlie Ramirez eight points for Central Linn.

Moriah Jayne had 10 points for East Linn.

Both teams are on the road for league game Thursday. Central Linn (8-2, 3-0) is at Lowell and East Linn (2-10, 0-3 ) is at Oakridge.

Other scores: Philomath 49, Sweet Home 31; Amity 67, Scio 32; Oakland 60, Jefferson 47; Alsea 42, Siletz Valley 18

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net

