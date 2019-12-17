Prep roundup: CV boys knock off Vikings

"Going into the game, I told the team that we needed to play our style of basketball and not get wrapped into what the other team was trying to do," South coach Chris Mertz said. "I thought we did a great job of playing RedHawk basketball along with staying calm, cool, and collected in a hectic environment! We were able to set the tone early and never truly lost control of that tone."

The RedHawks (4-1) play Springfield at the Elmira Tournament on Friday.

Monroe 31, Waldport 24

The Dragons took their second straight win by defeating the Irish in the nonconference game.

Monroe (2-3) was tough on defense but struggles at the free-throw line allowed Waldport to stay close.

Callie Horning grabbed 12 rebounds in the win. Mirtha Lopez had nine points and Tyler Warden added eight.

The Dragons take on Toledo at the Toledo tournament on Friday.

Jefferson 46, Scio 35

The Lions improved to 4-1 with the nonconference win at Scio.

Cassie Cheever had 16 points and Nashea Wilson added 12 for Jefferson.

The Lions host the Jefferson Holiday Tournament on Friday.