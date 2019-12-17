Prep roundup: CV boys knock off Vikings

The Crescent Valley High boys basketball team used a fast start and then held off North Salem 62-51 in the Mid-Willamette Conference opener at CV on Tuesday night.
The Raiders led 25-5 midway through the second quarter.
CV coach Mike Stair said the Raiders did a good job of talking on defense and their physical play led to opportunities for the inside players early in the game.
“We did a nice job of trying to establish the interior,” Stair said.
Posts Jake Leibelt finished with 16 points and Justin Hamilton had 15 points and eight rebounds for CV.
Chase Beardsley added 13 points.
“It’s really nice to walk out with a win knowing that we played nice in stretches but that we have things we can get better at,” Stair said.
CV takes on The Dalles on Friday.
S. Christian 78, Portland Adventist 61
Koby Williamson had 28, Ben Galceran 20 and Joe MaQatish added 12 points as the Eagles cruised to the win at home.
Williamson and MaQatish both had big games rebounds and Williams added five blocked shots and MaQatish added three.
SC (4-1) will play Warrenton on Thursday at the Dayton Tournament.
Waldport 81, Monroe 78
The Dragons nearly pulled off a wild finish but fell short in the nonconference loss at Monroe.
The Dragons (1-4) trailed by eight with 10 seconds left. Zach Young stole the inbounds pass and hit a 3-pointer, then stole the ensuing inbounds pass and hit a layup.
Monroe came up with a third steal and Young was fouled on a 3-point try with less than a second to go, but he wound up missing all three free throws. Young finished with 54 points.
The Dragons take on Toledo at the Toledo Invitational on Friday.
Jefferson 57, Scio 53 (OT)
Diego Rodriguez scored 23 points, Leon Romo added 19 and Danny Aguilar chipped in 10 points as the Lions won the thrilling game at Scio.
The Lions (3-2) host Horizon Christian on Saturday.
Scio (3-3) plays Yoncalla in Friday at the Regis tournament.
OTHER SCORES: South Albany 83, Dallas 44; Sweet Home 61, Tillamook 44; Crow 52, Alsea 31
Girls basketball
South Albany took a 49-39 win at Dallas to open Mid-Willamette Conference play.
Blake Barbee led the way with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Abby Sadowski grabbed 11 rebounds and Cassidy Johnston finished with 10 points for the RedHawks.
"Going into the game, I told the team that we needed to play our style of basketball and not get wrapped into what the other team was trying to do," South coach Chris Mertz said. "I thought we did a great job of playing RedHawk basketball along with staying calm, cool, and collected in a hectic environment! We were able to set the tone early and never truly lost control of that tone."
The RedHawks (4-1) play Springfield at the Elmira Tournament on Friday.
Monroe 31, Waldport 24
The Dragons took their second straight win by defeating the Irish in the nonconference game.
Monroe (2-3) was tough on defense but struggles at the free-throw line allowed Waldport to stay close.
Callie Horning grabbed 12 rebounds in the win. Mirtha Lopez had nine points and Tyler Warden added eight.
The Dragons take on Toledo at the Toledo tournament on Friday.
Jefferson 46, Scio 35
The Lions improved to 4-1 with the nonconference win at Scio.
Cassie Cheever had 16 points and Nashea Wilson added 12 for Jefferson.
The Lions host the Jefferson Holiday Tournament on Friday.
Scio (0-6) takes on Sweet Home in the Regis Holiday Tournament.
Santiam Christian 43, Portland Adventist 26
The Eagles rolled to the nonconference win at SC.
Audrey Miller had 20 points and seven rebounds, Sailor Allman had eight points and seven rebounds and Josie Risinger had five steals for the Eagles.
SC takes on Warrenton at the Dayton tourney on Thursday.
East Linn Christian Academy 57, Butte Falls 33
Tough defense propelled the Eagles to the nonconference win at ELCA.
“We used a press and transition and just pushed the ball,” ELCA coach Scott Roth said.
Katie Strawn led the Eagles with 15 points and nine rebounds, Mya Fillis had 11 points and five steals and Ellie Roth had 11 points.
The Eagles (3-3) take on Culver at the 2A preview tourney in Pendleton.
OTHER SCORES: Crescent Valley 60, North Salem 16; Silverton 51, West Albany 37; Alsea 39, Crow 28
Swimming
The West Albany boys and girls swept a three-way Mid-Willamette Conference meet with Central and Dallas on Tuesday at Albany Community Pool.
The Bulldogs won all eight individual races and all three relays on the boys side. Colby Huddleston win the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke; Eric Formiller the 200 IM and 100 free; Gabe Ayala the 50 free and 500 free; Luke Milburn the 100 butterfly; and Dylan Hayes the 100 backstroke.
The girls won all three relays with Londyn Randall (50 free), Taylor Kelley (100 free), Hailey Wadlington (500 free), Natalie Bass (100 back) and Allie Bates (100 breast) winning individual races.
CV sweeps Lebanon
The CV boys and girls knocked off Lebanon in a MWC dual meet at Osborn Aquatic Center.
The boys won 11-52 and the girls 107-63.
The CV boys swept the three relays with Hunter Watkins (200 free, 100 free), Brayden Smith (200 IM, 500 free), Andrew Hanson (50 free, 100 breast) and Leo Marag (100 back) winning individual titles.
Lebanon’s Drew Charley win the 100 butterfly.
On the girls side, the Raiders swept the relays and received individual wins from Francesca Criscione (200 free), Lauren Cordier (200 IM), Vivi Criscione (100 butterfly) and MacKenzie Baker (100 breast).
Lebanon picked up wins from McKenzie Crenshaw (50 free, 100 back) and Elizabeth Beck (500 free).