Prep roundup: CV-CHS football game canceled

Friday’s rivalry high school football game between Corvallis and Crescent Valley has been canceled.

A member of Central, the team Corvallis played last week, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report by KEZI.

The cancellation ends the season for both teams.

Volleyball

Maddie Gamache had 10 kills and 25 digs and Hannah Hicks had nine kills to help lead the Monroe High volleyball team to a 3-0 win over Central Linn on Monday night.

Set scores were 25-21, 25-21, 25-19.

Ashley Sutton had 21 assists and four aces, Sarah Thompson 28 digs and Brooklyn Irwin 21 digs for Monroe.

