Prep roundup: CV girls blank Lebanon

Val Lending scored twice and had two assists and Meredith Merten and Greta Koegler each had a goal and an assist to help the Crescent Valley High girls soccer team to an 8-0 win over Lebanon on Tuesday.

The Raiders (1-0) also got goals from Abby Smith, Meghan Cooper, Jada Foster and Lily Ferenbacher, while Charlotte Patel, Nicole Huang and Bailey O’Briant added assists.

CV will play host to Philomath at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Lebanon (0-1) will play host to Silverton at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Girls soccer scores: Woodburn 9, South Albany 1

Boys soccer scores: Central Linn 3, Creswell 1

Volleyball: Scio 3, Blanchet Catholic 2; Harrisburg 3, La Pine 0; Central Linn 3, East Lin Christian 0; Regis 3, Jefferson 0

TO REPORT SCORES: Please email mvsports@lee.net by 9:45 p.m. if possible.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0