Prep roundup: CV swimmers sweep CHS

The Crescent Valley swim teams swept Corvallis High on Thursday at Osborn Aquatic Center.
The CV boys took a 126-112 win and the girls won 171-109.
Andrew Hanson took first in the 50 freestyle in 22.48 seconds and won the 100 butterfly in 54.10 and Ash Cheatham won the 200 IM in 2:27.06 and the 100 backstroke in 1:11.68 for the CV boys.
Ben Baisted won the 100 freestyle in 53.95, Brandon Baisted won the 200 free in 2:01.72 and the Baisted led the Spartans to wins in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Lauren Cordier was first in the 200 IM in 2:23.65 and the 100 butterfly in 1:04.52. Vivi Criscione won the 100 backstroke in 1:06.18 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.69 for the CV girls.
Boys basketball
South Albany rolled to a 73-41 win against Lebanon.
The RedHawks outscored the Warriors 28-8 in the third quarter to pull away.
South Albany hit 10 3-pointers, which is the most made by the team this season.
"It was a great way to cap an unpredictable, shortened season," SAHS coach Tim Matuszak said. "It was great to send Isaiah Gilliam out as a winner in his last game as a RedHawk.
"Our guys prepared all winter and all spring for our opportunity to play, and it showed over the past seven weeks. We got a lot better as the season went on. We won 10 games with 13 guys on our roster with no prior Varsity experience, and had five players grab all-conference honors. While we are sad to say goodbye to Isaiah, the program is in great hands for many years to come thanks to the work put in by all three levels of the program."
Isaiah Gilliam hit four 3s and scored 34 points for SAHS.
Cole Weber led Lebanon with 11 points.
Thursday scores
Boys basketball: Springfield 73, Philomath 70; Cascade Christian 66, Santiam Christian 62;
Girls basketball: Philomath 55, Valley Catholic 48; Sutherlin 60, Santiam Christian 43; Central Linn 41, Lakeview 21