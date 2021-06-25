Prep roundup: CV swimmers sweep CHS

The Crescent Valley swim teams swept Corvallis High on Thursday at Osborn Aquatic Center.

The CV boys took a 126-112 win and the girls won 171-109.

Andrew Hanson took first in the 50 freestyle in 22.48 seconds and won the 100 butterfly in 54.10 and Ash Cheatham won the 200 IM in 2:27.06 and the 100 backstroke in 1:11.68 for the CV boys.

Ben Baisted won the 100 freestyle in 53.95, Brandon Baisted won the 200 free in 2:01.72 and the Baisted led the Spartans to wins in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Lauren Cordier was first in the 200 IM in 2:23.65 and the 100 butterfly in 1:04.52. Vivi Criscione won the 100 backstroke in 1:06.18 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.69 for the CV girls.

Boys basketball

South Albany rolled to a 73-41 win against Lebanon.

The RedHawks outscored the Warriors 28-8 in the third quarter to pull away.

South Albany hit 10 3-pointers, which is the most made by the team this season.

"It was a great way to cap an unpredictable, shortened season," SAHS coach Tim Matuszak said. "It was great to send Isaiah Gilliam out as a winner in his last game as a RedHawk.