Prep roundup: CV swimmers win meet

The Crescent Valley swim team took on Dallas and Central Thursday in a three-team meet.

The Raiders girls defeated Central 184-44 and downed Dallas 174-70. The CV boys took a 140-26 win against Dallas and defeated Central 136-56.

Kaylee Dicey won the 100 backstroke in 1 minute, 18.08 seconds and the 200 freestyle in 2:19.68 for the CV girls.

Max Mikula won the 100 backstroke in 1:19.44 and the 200 free in 2:26.69 and Ash Cheatham took the 50 free in 31.09 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:30.63 for the CV boys.

Corvallis sweeps South Albany

The Spartans defeated the RedHawks in a dual meet on Thursday.

The CHS girls won 124-35 and the boys won 80-50.

Brandon Baisted won the 50 freestyle in 28.77 and the 100 free in 1:03.78 and Ben Baisted won the 100 breastroke in 1:22.85 and the 200 IM in 2:35.39 for the CHS boys.

Corvallis' Sarah Grassel won the 200 free in 3:49.39 and the 50 breaststroke in 53.81. South Albany's Jaki Young took the 100 backstroke in 1:14.59 and the 200 IM in 2:47.30.

Boys basketball

South Albany took a 71-62 win against South Salem.