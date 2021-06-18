Prep roundup: CV swimmers win meet

The Crescent Valley swim team took on Dallas and Central Thursday in a three-team meet.
The Raiders girls defeated Central 184-44 and downed Dallas 174-70. The CV boys took a 140-26 win against Dallas and defeated Central 136-56.
Kaylee Dicey won the 100 backstroke in 1 minute, 18.08 seconds and the 200 freestyle in 2:19.68 for the CV girls.
Max Mikula won the 100 backstroke in 1:19.44 and the 200 free in 2:26.69 and Ash Cheatham took the 50 free in 31.09 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:30.63 for the CV boys.
Corvallis sweeps South Albany
The Spartans defeated the RedHawks in a dual meet on Thursday.
The CHS girls won 124-35 and the boys won 80-50.
Brandon Baisted won the 50 freestyle in 28.77 and the 100 free in 1:03.78 and Ben Baisted won the 100 breastroke in 1:22.85 and the 200 IM in 2:35.39 for the CHS boys.
Corvallis' Sarah Grassel won the 200 free in 3:49.39 and the 50 breaststroke in 53.81. South Albany's Jaki Young took the 100 backstroke in 1:14.59 and the 200 IM in 2:47.30.
Boys basketball
South Albany took a 71-62 win against South Salem.
The RedHawks were able survive a 3-point barrage by the Saxons, who hit nine in the first half and 13 for the game.
SAHS clamped down in the third and outscored South Salem 26-9. The RedHawks allowed just 21 points in the second half.
South Albany had five players in double figures and Isaiah Gilliam led the way with 17 points.
Thursday's scores
Girls basketball: Corvallis 39, McNary 32; Crescent Valley 74, McKay 38; Scio 45, Blanchet Catholic 30; Regis 37, Jefferson 27; Central Linn 47, Oakridge 28; Oakland 26, East Linn Christian 24; Lowell 39, Monroe 28; Eddyville Charter 45, Mohawk 44; Triangle Lake 67, Alsea 37
Boys basketball: Blanchet Catholic 59, Scio 28; Oakland 63, East Linn Christian 54; Jefferson 74, Regis 45; Central Linn 93, Oakridge 36; Alsea 64, Triangle Lake 26; Eddyville 46, Mohawk 43