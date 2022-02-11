Prep roundup: East Linn Christian boys give Jefferson first conference loss

East Linn Christian handed Jefferson its first 2A Central Valley Conference boys basketball loss Thursday, as the host Eagles defeated the fourth-ranked Lions 62-56.

Devin King had 11 points and 16 rebounds to lead East Linn. Ashton Sewell and Nick Shermerhorn each added 11 points, Elliot Nofziger 10 points and Cole King seven points and eight rebounds for the Eagles.

Diego Aguilar had 24 points, including three 3-pointers, and Zach Wusstig 16 points for Jefferson.

"Down the stretch, we had guys knock down huge shots, get big-time stops on defense, and then were able to hit timely free throws to keep a two-possession lead," Eagles coach Jonathan Whitehead said. "Jefferson is very athletic and talented. It took our whole program banding together and trusting each other to get the win tonight. This was the first time our team played four full quarters, we will be looking to use this momentum going into league playoffs next week."

Jefferson (20-3, 12-1) finishes the regular season Saturday at home against Oakridge. East Linn (18-6, 10-4) wrapped up its regular season against Jefferson.

Other boys basketball score: Philomath 49, Newport 43

Girls basketball scores: Philomath 54, Newport 16; Dayton 57, Scio 39; Jefferson 50, East Linn Christian 38

Wrestling

Santiam Christian defeated Coquille 16-0 as part of the Douglas Duals at Douglas High in Winston.

Yusei Sasanuma (120 pounds) and Brady Jolly (145) got pins for the Eagles and Kaden Haugen (138) won by major decision.

Also at Douglas, Coquille defeated Scio 24-6. Scio’s Colter Traeger (120) won by fall.

Harrisburg 3-0 at duals

Wednesday, Harrisburg went 3-0 at the Special District 3 Duals at Creswell. The Eagles defeated Creswell (62-12), Pleasant Hill (36-30) and Sutherlin (52-9).

Isaac Talmadge (126) and Jacob Brown (182) each had two pins for Harrisburg. Teammates Luke Cheek (113), Moses Cain (132), Kaleb Rose (152), Abraham Noll (152) and Cooper Clark (285) all had one pin.

