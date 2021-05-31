 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: East Linn Christian edges Monroe
PREP ROUNDUP

Prep roundup: East Linn Christian edges Monroe

East Linn Christian held off Monroe 38-33 in girls basketball on Saturday.

Katie Strawn led ELCA with 12 points and Brooklyn Gerber had nine points.

Ashley Sutton had 14 points and Matilyn Richardson added nine for the Dragons.

CENTRAL LINN 45, OAKLAND 19: Ryleigh Nofziger and Maya Rowland both had 10 points in the win.

Boys basketball

Central Linn fell to Oakland 57-43 on Saturday.

Ryan Rowland led Central Linn with 13 points. Aaron Crowell and Justin Krabill both had 11.

 

