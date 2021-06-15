Prep roundup for June 14

Koby Ruiz scored 10 points but the West Albany High boys basketball team dropped a 65-46 decision to South Salem on Monday night.
Nathan Kindred led all scorers with 16 points to lead the Saxons.
West Albany fell to 0-12 overall and is scheduled to play West Salem at home on Wednesday.
Monday's scores
Boys basketball: Corvallis 53, North Salem 32; Silverton 77, Lebanon 38; Sprague 41, South Albany 36; West Salem 66, Crescent Valley 54; Yamhill-Carlton 64, Scio 20; Santiam Christian 54, Pleasant Hill 39; East Linn Christian 60, Central Linn 39
Girls basketball: South Albany 49, Sprague 27; Crescent Valley 53, West Salem 40; West Albany 49, South Salem 40; Silverton 53, Lebanon 22; Yamhill-Carlton 66, Scio 33; Santiam Christian 59, Pleasant Hill 38; Central Linn 50, East Linn Christian Academy 31; Mohawk 48, Alsea 21