Prep roundup: Gaskey scores twice to lift Sweet Home to football win

Cade Gaskey had a 25-yard interception return and Aiden Tyler tossed one touchdown as the Sweet Home High football team earned a 28-10 road victory over Stayton on Friday night.

Tyler connected with Russell Holly from 19 yards out with 4:02 left in the first half before Gaskey had the big INT return for a 16-0 lead with 3:15 left in the half.

Stayton scored the next 10 points to get within 16-10 going into the fourth.

But Gaskey had a 3-yard run with 7:33 to play to put the Huskies up 22-10 before Daniel Luttrell scored on a 15-yard run with 3:06 to play to seal it.

Sweet Home (1-1) will play host to Sisters next Friday.

Girls soccer

Abby Smith scored three goals to lead Crescent Valley to a 6-0 girls soccer win against South Albany on Friday.

Smith scored twice in the first five minutes and had her third in the 14th minute.

Ana McClave scored twice and Jada Foster capped the scoring for the Raiders with a goal in the 60th minute.

Boys soccer

Creed Sullivan scored twice as the West Albany boys soccer team picked up a 4-1 win over Central on Thursday night.