Prep roundup: Gaskey scores twice to lift Sweet Home to football win

Cade Gaskey had a 25-yard interception return and Aiden Tyler tossed one touchdown as the Sweet Home High football team earned a 28-10 road victory over Stayton on Friday night.
Tyler connected with Russell Holly from 19 yards out with 4:02 left in the first half before Gaskey had the big INT return for a 16-0 lead with 3:15 left in the half.
Stayton scored the next 10 points to get within 16-10 going into the fourth.
But Gaskey had a 3-yard run with 7:33 to play to put the Huskies up 22-10 before Daniel Luttrell scored on a 15-yard run with 3:06 to play to seal it.
Sweet Home (1-1) will play host to Sisters next Friday.
Girls soccer
Abby Smith scored three goals to lead Crescent Valley to a 6-0 girls soccer win against South Albany on Friday.
Smith scored twice in the first five minutes and had her third in the 14th minute.
Ana McClave scored twice and Jada Foster capped the scoring for the Raiders with a goal in the 60th minute.
Boys soccer
Creed Sullivan scored twice as the West Albany boys soccer team picked up a 4-1 win over Central on Thursday night.
Grant Moen added a goal and an assists and Alexander Harer capped the scoring with a penalty kick in the 78th minute.
Dalota La Casse-Tran and Demetry Arellano had assists for the Bulldogs.
“We bounced back from disappointed results against Corvallis and South Albany and played a very clean and composed game,” West coach Kevin Branigan said. “It was a mature performance and everyone contributed.”
West (2-1-1) is at Lebanon on Tuesday.
SOUTH ALBANY 2, CRESCENT VALLEY 2: South's Jose Zaragoza scored the equalizer late on a shot from 25 yards out and the RedHawks and Raiders battled to a draw on Thursday night.
CV took a 1-0 lead before Vova Hubenya scored on a penalty kick. The Raiders scored late in the half to go up 2-1.
“I was disappointed that we gave up two goals in a match where we were on the ball the majority of the game, but I was proud of us for coming from behind twice against a team that stacks the backline,” South coach Sam Tweeton said. “We need to do a better job of playing safe in the back, handling adversity, and keeping a level head for a full 80 minutes.”
South (0-0-3) hosts Corvallis (4-0) on Tuesday. CV (2-1-1) hosts Woodburn on Tuesday.
Other scores
Friday
FOOTBALL: West Albany 34, Corvallis 14; Santiam Christian 47, Siuslaw 21; Sisters 42, Harrisburg 6
Thursday
BOYS SOCCER: Corvallis 6, Lebanon 1; Newport 4, Sweet Home 1; Stayton 7, Philomath 2
GIRLS SOCCER: West Albany 8, Central 2; Corvallis 7, Lebanon 0; Newport 1, Sweet Home 1
FOOTBALL: Philomath 7, Dayton 0
VOLLEYBALL: Central 3, Lebanon 0; Harrisburg 3, Scio 0; Central Linn 3, Oakland 0; Lowell 3, Jefferson 0; Oakridge 3, East Linn Christian 0
TO REPORT SCORES: Please email scores and highlights to mvsports@lee.net