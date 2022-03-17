Prep roundup: Gregg throws perfect game in Spartans' victory

Corvallis High starter Max Gregg threw a perfect game in the Spartans’ 10-0 victory over visiting South Albany in five innings on Wednesday in a Mid-Willamette Conference baseball matchup.

Gregg recorded 10 strikeouts in the victory.

The Spartans had a total of 10 hits and drew seven walks. Garrett Holpuch went 2 for 3 with a walk, Kael Compton 2 for 2 with a walk and one RBI, Axel Prechel was 2 for 2 with a walk and two RBIs, Gregg had a hit and an RBI, Karsten Sullivan had a hit, walked and drove in two runs and Caden McGowan doubled and walked.

Corvallis (1-0, 1-0) was scheduled to play Thursday at Crescent Valley. South Albany (0-1, 0-1) was set to host West Albany on Thursday.

Lebanon 3, West Albany 2

Lebanon got a strong pitching performance from its staff in the win over visiting West Albany.

Warriors starter Tyler Walker pitched three scoreless innings, giving up no hits with five strikeouts. Reliever Bryce Hamron closed out the game with two scoreless innings, allowing one hit.

Hayden George led Lebanon at the plate going 2 for 2 with one run scored and also reaching base after being hit by a pitch.

Lebanon (1-0) will now travel to Florida for a series of games at Vero Beach starting on Saturday. West Albany (0-1) was scheduled to play at South Albany on Thursday.

Gladstone 8, Philomath 2

Five errors hurt the Warriors in the loss at Gladstone.

Carson Gerding, playing in his first varsity game after missing all of last season to injury, had two hits and scored a run for the Warriors.

Philomath (0-1) will host Henley on Friday.

Softball

Corvallis earned a 10-0 victory at Willamette in six innings.

Holland Jensen got the win for the Spartans, going the distance and striking out 11 while allowing two hits and giving up three walks.

Delicia Hunter went 3 for 3 at the plate and scored three runs. Sydney Conklin went 2 for 4 with four RBIs.

Corvallis (1-0) will host Churchill on Thursday.

Track and field

Laura Young won the girls shot put (40 feet, 1½ inches) and discus (109-2) and was third in the javelin (78-0) to lead Monroe at the four-team Sprague Icebreaker in Salem.

Teammate Matilyn Richardson was second in the 400 (1 minute, 7.38 seconds) and javelin (84-10).

Scio took second in the 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay and distance medley relays. Mariah Adams and Emily Zamudio ran legs on all three relays. Carrie Jones, Athena Lau and Grace Muldahill had legs on two.

In boys events, Monroe’s Nathaniel Young won the 800 (2:13.4) and was second in the long jump (18-11). Teammate Jose Rivas won the discus (90-9).

Scio’s Jace Martinelli won the high jump (5-8) and was third in the javelin (107-7). Teammate Carson Geneser was second in the 100 (11.99) and third in the high jump (5-6) and long jump (18-8).

Scio’s Luis Zamudio was second in the discus (90-7).

Lorain leads Wolverines

Rebecca Lorain placed third in three girls events at the seven-team Run for the Clover meet at Waldport.

Lorain was third in the 100 (16.52), 200 (37.12) and long jump (10-11).

Connor Lodder was the Wolverines’ top boys competitor, taking sixth in the shot put (30-9) and 10th in the discus (62-6).

Girls tennis

Crescent Valley fell 6-3 at Sherwood.

The Raiders got three wins in doubles. Crescent Valley’s top team of Kara Paterson and Zoe Hughes defeated Jessica Zaubi and Emma Douglass 6-4, 6-3.

In No. 2 doubles, Raiders Anna Nguyen and Aydri Barlow downed Keeley McCaulley and Vicky Nguyen 6-3, 6-2. And in No. 4 doubles, Nicole Huang and Haley Bland of CV defeated Lainey Fischer and Emma Weniger 6-0, 6-7, 6-1.

The Raiders will host Barlow on Thursday.

Boys tennis

Crescent Valley swept the singles matches and won the first four doubles matches in an 8-1 win over Sherwood.

Noah Curtis (No. 1 singles) and Canon Clark (No. 4 singles) dropped just one game in their two sets.

Three doubles teams dropped two or fewer games in their victories.

