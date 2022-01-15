Prep roundup: Harrisburg girls win in Bend

Ali Holland and Jenny Traw had 11 points apiece Friday to lead Harrisburg High to a 51-20 win against Caldera’s junior varsity in a girls basketball game in Bend.

Haidyn Bucher added nine points, Delaney Buzzard and Holli Hill seven points each and Emmalee Smathers six for the Eagles.

No. 4 Harrisburg (14-1) hosts No. 10 Dayton on Monday in another nonconference game as part of the MLK tournament.

Other scores: Philomath 50, Woodburn 29; Sweet Home 51, Sisters 46; Santiam Christian 45, Amity 38

Boys basketball

Jackson Risinger’s 21 points led Santiam Christian to a 61-47 nonleague win at Amity.

Colby Hill added 12 points, Camden Carley and Jaden Roth nine points apiece and Benjamin Bourne 10 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles.

No. 6 Santiam Christian (10-5) plays No. 2 De La Salle North Catholic on Monday in the MLK tournament at Harrisburg.

Other scores: Harrisburg 48, Caldera JV 42 (OT); Sisters 69, Sweet Home 36; Philomath 60, Woodburn 49

Wrestling

Lebanon went 2-3 Friday in hosting the Burton 5 Enterprise Invitational.

The Warriors defeated Corvallis (69-12) and McKay (51-18) and lost to Grants Pass (42-27), Stayton (42-40) and Mountainside (43-21).

Isaac Jordan (220) had three pins to lead Lebanon.

Mason Kisling (120/126) and Jack Shanks each had two pins and three total wins; Landon Carver (113), Tanner Wallace (132), Skyler Halsey (145), Josiah Wynn (160), two pins each; and Darius Freeman (145) one pin and three total wins.

Corvallis was 1-4, getting a tiebreaker win against Sunset (42-42) with losses to Grants Pass (48-33), McKay (48-36) and Mountainside (57-24).

Jennifer Russell (113) and Daunte Kost (126) had three pins for the Spartans, Jack Sabee-Paulson (145/152) two pins and four total wins and Gavin Hale (132) two pins.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0