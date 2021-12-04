Prep roundup: Harrisburg wrestlers second at home tournament

Two individual champions and six overall top-three placers helped Harrisburg take second Friday at its own Deven Dawson Memorial wrestling tournament.

Luke Cheek (113 pounds) and Curtis Talmadge (132) won their respective brackets for the Eagles in the 26-team tournament.

Teammates Nephi Heakin (145) and Devin Martin (160) were second while Landen Hecht (152) and Bryce Chilgren (195) were third.

Harrisburg, a 3A school, finished 10 points behind 4A Banks. Santiam Christian was seventh, Monroe 11th, Central Linn 12th, Scio 20th, Jefferson 21st and Alsea 26th.

Santiam Christian’s Kamran Ness (152) was second. Monroe got a second from Dillon Greene (132) and third from Tanner Dilworth (106) and Kellen Gamache (170).

Jefferson’s Juan Lorenzo (120) was second and Central Linn’s Cole Goracke (160) third.

In girls competition, Central Linn’s Hannah Erz (110) and Anna McDougal (170) won their brackets and Scio’s Emily Zamudio (105) was second.

Boys basketball

Crescent Valley got 17 points and eight rebounds from Noah Dewey in Friday’s 66-50 win against Redmond in the first round of the Wilsonville Invitational Tournament.

Adam Temesgen added 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Raiders (2-0), who were to play Marshfield in a tournament semifinal Saturday night.

Girls basketball

Maya Rowland scored 19 points and Ashlei Ramirez 17 Friday in Central Linn’s 53-6 home win against Weston-McEwen.

The Cobras (1-0) play at Glide on Monday.

SCORES: Report high school results and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

