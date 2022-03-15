Prep roundup: Hart leads Jefferson softball to win

Nayeli Hart struck out nine batters Monday in Jefferson High’s 9-3, three-inning nonleague softball win at Lowell in the season opener.

Hart allowed one hit, one walk and three runs. Teammate Zoe Moore, another sophomore, was 1 for 3 with a walk.

“We think they are very special and have what it takes to play at the next level,” Lions coach Walt “Butch” Eaton said.

Jefferson is scheduled to host Santiam Christian on Wednesday.

Other softball scores: Harrisburg/Mohawk 13, Cottage Grove 5 (4 inn.); Toledo 8, Monroe 3 (3 inn.)

Boys golf

Boise State-bound senior Cole Rueck shot a 2-under 70 to lead Corvallis at the Cougar Invitational at Willamette Valley Country Club in Canby.

“Rueck continues to show he’s one of the state’s best high school golfers.” said Spartans coach Mark Kalmar.

Also competing for Corvallis were seniors Jaxon Wallis, Vance John, Henry Gold and Colin Smith. Other individual scores and team scores were not reported.

“It was a great opening-day tourney for our seniors. There was a bit of rust on their clubs and the conditions were rough and the course even rougher,” Kalmar said. “I’m encouraged with their desire to learn and grow and improve. We are exactly where we need to be early in the season.”

The Spartans open Mid-Willamette Conference play March 28 at Cross Creek Golf Club near Dallas.

Baseball score: Santiam Christian 10, Jefferson 0 (2 inn.)

