Prep roundup: Hull leads Monroe softball to win

Emily Hull had two home runs as Monroe took a 15-7 softball win against Lowell on Tuesday.

Hull knocked in three runs. Ashely Sutton hit a solo homer and Amelia Ellsworth was the winning pitcher for the Dragons.

Baseball

Hayden DeLair drove in two runs and did not give up an earned run in 4⅔ innings on the mound in South Albany's 7-2 win against North Salem on Monday.

Kellen Hanson had two hits and two RBIs and Kyle Gerger and Kyler Thompson both had two hits for South. Thompson worked the final 2⅓ innings as South scored the final five runs after the third inning.

Boys tennis

The West Albany boys tennis team opened the season with an 8-0 win over West Salem on Monday, dropping just one set in doubles action.

Getting singles wins for the Bulldogs were Hayden Elliott, Emmanuel Simpkins, Liam Paul and Spencer Madsen (6-0, 6-0).

In doubles, Andrew Peaslee and LJ Carmichael won a tough 3-setter while the teams of Caleb Simpkins and Hunter Clark; Andrew Madsen and Brendan Konzelman; and Spencer Madsen and Kody Brown also won.

