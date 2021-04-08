 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: Huskies to play for 4A volleyball title
Prep roundup: Huskies to play for 4A volleyball title

Sweet Home swept Henley in three sets Thursday at Pleasant Hill to advance to Saturday’s 4A volleyball state championship.

The Huskies (13-1) will play Oregon West Conference rival Sisters (12-2) for the title. The teams split two matches this season.

Girls soccer

Philomath fell to North Marion in penalty kicks Thursday in a 4A semifinal at Crescent Valley.

Elizabeth Morales scored in the 21st minute to pull the Warriors (9-2) even after North Marion (10-1) opened the scoring in the ninth minute.

After a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation and two scoreless overtimes, the game went to penalty kicks, which the Huskies won 4-2.

Santiam Christian 1, Pleasant Hill 0: The Eagles won a 3A state semifinal at home and will play St. Mary's for the championship.

Other scores: South Albany 5, North Salem 1; Corvallis 1, Sprague 1; West Salem 3, Crescent Valley 1; Estacada 4, Sweet Home 0

Boys soccer

West Albany allowed a goal in the third minute Wednesday but rallied with two late scores to take a 2-1 home win against McKay.

Creed Sullivan scored in the 75th minute off a Grant Moen assist, and five minutes later Zander Harer assisted on Cameron Crites’ go-ahead goal.

“It wasn't our best game technically, but the way the boys stayed mentally tough and continued to try to find a way to win was inspiring,” West coach Kevin Branigan said. “I am continuously amazed by the way this group sticks together and stays positive. They never gave up for a second tonight, or at any point this season, and they deserved this result.”

The Bulldogs (7-1-1, 6-1-1 Mid-Willamette Conference) finish their season Saturday with a nonleague match at South Salem.

Report scores: Send scores and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

