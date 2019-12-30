Prep roundup: Jefferson girls and boys win

The Jefferson girls basketball team edged Colton 38-33 in a nonconference home game.

Nashea Wilson had 19 points with 11 coming in the fourth quarter.

Cassie Cheever added 10 points for the Lions (6-2).

Jefferson hosts Willamina on Friday.

OTHER SCORES: West Albany 52, H.M. Jackson (Washington) 34

Boys basketball

Jefferson rolled to an 83-51 nonconference home win against Colton.

DJ Krider had 17 points and four steals, Danny Aguilar had 11 points and seven assists, Diego Rodriguez had 12 points Diego Aguilar had 10 points and five rebounds, Eli Stelly had 14 points and six rebounds and Leon Romo had eight points and nine assists for Jefferson.

The Lions (5-2) host Willamina on Friday.

Swimming

The Sweet Home girls took first at the five-team Stayton Invitational swim meet.

Philomath was fourth. The Sweet Home boys were third and the PHS boys fifth.