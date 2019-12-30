Prep roundup: Jefferson girls and boys win

The Jefferson girls basketball team edged Colton 38-33 in a nonconference home game.
Nashea Wilson had 19 points with 11 coming in the fourth quarter.
Cassie Cheever added 10 points for the Lions (6-2).
Jefferson hosts Willamina on Friday.
OTHER SCORES: West Albany 52, H.M. Jackson (Washington) 34
Boys basketball
Jefferson rolled to an 83-51 nonconference home win against Colton.
DJ Krider had 17 points and four steals, Danny Aguilar had 11 points and seven assists, Diego Rodriguez had 12 points Diego Aguilar had 10 points and five rebounds, Eli Stelly had 14 points and six rebounds and Leon Romo had eight points and nine assists for Jefferson.
The Lions (5-2) host Willamina on Friday.
Swimming
The Sweet Home girls took first at the five-team Stayton Invitational swim meet.
Philomath was fourth. The Sweet Home boys were third and the PHS boys fifth.
The Sweet Home girls won the 200 medley relay in two minutes, 15.83 seconds and the 200 freestyle relay in 2:04.00.
Megan Hager won the 200 freestyle in 2:11.35 and the 400 freestyle in 4:44.04 for the Huskies.
Sweet Home’s Malia Hewitt took first in the 100 backstroke in 1:13.12 and won the 50 freestyle in 29.90.
Sweet Home’s Chloe Tyler took first in the 200 IM (2:38.26) and the 100 freestyle (1:04.42).
Philomath’s Melia Morton won the 100 breaststroke in 1:30.86.
For the boys, Sweet Home’s Hunter Calderwood took first in the 200 IM in 2:55.90.