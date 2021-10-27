Prep roundup: Jenna Sally's hat trick leads West Albany over North Salem

Senior Jenna Sally recorded a hat trick Tuesday night as West Albany High defeated North Salem 9-1 in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls soccer match.
Fellow seniors Monica Kloess and Lily Ruiz each added two goals for the Bulldogs, who recognized their eight seniors during this final regular season home game.
West Albany (8-5, 4-3) will host Marist on Thursday.
West Albany 9, North Salem 1
First half
WA - Sally (Lily Ruiz), 9:00
WA - Sally (Ruiz), 10:00
WA - Sally (Kloess), 12:00
NS - NA, 13:00
WA - Hailey McCree, 31:00
WA - Kloess (Ruiz), 35:00
WA - Ruiz, 38:00
Second half
WA - Ruiz (Ryann Crowe), 50:00
WA - Kloess (Kobe Carmichael), 67:00
WA - Emmy Louber, 79:00
Volleyball
Monroe defeated Lowell in five sets on Tuesday in a Central Valley Conference seeding match.
Set scores were 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 16-25, 18-16 for the Dragons (19-3, 14-0), who will enter the 2A state playoffs as the top seed from the CVC.
Bella Gamache had 33 kills and 40 digs for Monroe, and Sarah Thompson had 33 assists and 31 digs. Lainie Bateman had 20 assists and 25 digs, and Maddie Gamache had 12 kills and 18 digs.
Hannah Hicks added seven kills and three blocks.
Monroe will host Culver (12-9, 9-3 Tri-River Conference) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a first-round 2A state playoff match.
Water polo
The West Albany girls water polo team won its regular season finale, 8-5, over visiting Sprague on Tuesday.
Maija Ylen scored three goals, Szammy Kitchen scored two goals, and Irelynn Randall, Delanie O'Hare, and Avery Romey each scored a single goal. Goalie Hailey Wadlington had six saves.
The West Albany boys defeated Sprague, 18-8. Jordan Stadstad scored six goals and Nash Bending scored three goals. Braiden Hamilton, Trenton Worden, and Jack Ames each scored two goals and Jace Huskey also scored. Conner Dickerson had eight steals and Caleb Smith had seven saves and Nash Bending made five saves.
The West Albany girls (7-8, 2-1 league) and boys (18-6, 6-0) will play in he state playoffs, which will be held Nov. 4-5 at Osborne Aquatic Center in Corvallis.