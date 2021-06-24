Prep roundup: Kachel sends West past Lebanon

Brysen Kachel rebounded his own miss and scored with 1.6 seconds left to lift the West Albany High boys basketball team to a 54-52 win over Lebanon on Wednesday night.

Kachel led all scorers with 17 points as the Bulldogs closed the season with three straight wins after losing their first 13. Michael Cale chipped in 11 points for West.

Cole Webber led Lebanon (4-8) with 13 points. The Warriors are at South Albany on Thursday.

Wednesday scores

Boys basketball: McNary 48, South Albany 34; Central Linn 61, Jefferson 55; Portland Adventist 55, Harrisburg 51

Girls basketball: Corvallis 62, West Salem 59 (OT); Lebanon 50, South Albany 37

