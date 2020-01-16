Prep roundup: Lebanon girls blow past South Albany

Lebanon High senior Mary Workman made a school-record eight 3-pointers on Thursday night in the Warriors’ 73-48 victory at South Albany.
Workman finished the game with 27 points, five assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Freshman Hallie Jo Miller added 12 points for Lebanon.
Abby Sadowsky led the RedHawks with 14 points and Morgan Maynard added 10.
Lebanon senior post Ellie Croco, who had knee surgery last spring, suffered a hard fall on a rebound attempt in the second quarter. She had scored eight points in the opening quarter as the Warriors built a 23-9 lead.
Croco sat out the rest of the game, but later said she was confident no damage was done and she expects to play next week.
Lebanon (7-4, 3-1 Mid-Willamette Conference) will play at Central on Tuesday.
South Albany (7-5, 1-3) will host Crescent Valley on Tuesday.
CENTRAL LINN 58, EAST LINN CHRISTIAN 21: The Cobras used a big second quarter to roll to the Central Valley Conference win.
The Cobras (11-1, 4-0) outscored the Eagles 23-6 in the second and led 33-12 at halftime.
Maya Rowland had 14 points, Ryleigh Nofziger added 13 points and Gracie Robb scored 12 points for Central Linn.
Alayna Grunerud had seven points for ELCA.
The Cobras host Oakridge and the Eagles host Jefferson on Saturday.
MONROE 43, OAKLAND 25: The Dragons put together a big second half and pulled away for the Central Valley Conference win.
The Dragons (10-4, 4-0) trailed 17-16 at the half but outscored Oakland 15-5 in the third and 12-3 in the fourth.
“We just really moved the ball well in second half,” Monroe coach Tony Parker said. “And we played good defense.”
Monroe hosts Lowell on Saturday.
REGIS 47, JEFFERSON 44: The Lions fell short in the Central Valley Conference home loss.
Nashea Wilson led Jefferson with 21 points and Cassie Cheever finished with nine.
Jefferson (8-6) travels to East Linn Christian on Saturday.
Boys
Jefferson used balanced scoring to roll to a 66-46 Central Valley Conference win at home.
The Lions had five players score in double figures. Diego Aguilar lead the way with 15, DJ Krider and Diego Rodriguez both had 14, Leon Romo added 12 and Danny Aguilar finished with 11 points.
The Lions (11-2) have won nine in a row. They will play at East Linn Christian on Saturday.
OTHER SCORES: East Linn Christin 74, Central Linn 44; Oakland 69, Monroe 50
Wrestling
The Central Linn wrestling team rolled to a 57-18 dual meet win against Kennedy.
Drake Madison (195), Jimmy North (285), Blake Owens (120), Aaron Rico (126), Tony Belcastro (132), Hunter McIrvin (138), Chase Merritt (145) and Cole Goracke (160) all won by fall for the Cobras.