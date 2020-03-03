Prep roundup: Lebanon girls down North Salem

Lebanon wrapped up the regular season with an 84-36 Mid-Willamette Conference home girls basketball win against North Salem.

The Warriors (17-6) had five players in double figures: Hollie Johnson with 15 points, Mary Workman with 14, Kianna Guzon with 13, Taylor Edwards with 12 and Ellie Croco with 10.

Workman also had seven assists and four steals and Croco added 12 rebounds and six assists.

It was senior night and a particularly special one for Madison Moe, who had not played all season due an injury, but was finally cleared for Tuesday.

“She hit a 3 to start the game off,” Lebanon coach Mardy Benedict said. “It was awesome. She was hurt right before the season started and it was her first action.”

The Warriors host a first round playoff game on Friday.

OTHER SCORES: Lebanon 86, North Salem 34; Corvallis 59, South Albany 30

Boys

South Albany made the plays down the stretch to take a 67-61 Mid-Willamette Conference win at Corvallis.

The RedHawks (19-5) used solid defense in the second half to overcome CHS (14-10).